Living in the UP means an active lifestyle -- even for your hands

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Advanced Center for Orthopedics and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Advanced Center for Orthopedics, visit https://advancedorthoandplastics.com/.

Living in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is a constant reminder of the joys of having an active lifestyle.

Hunting, swimming, kayaking, you name it, and it all involves the use of your hands, wrists and arms. Sometimes, unfortunately, your hands, wrists, or arms can get hurt and need treatment.

That’s why the Advanced Center for Orthopedics exists -- to help you continue the type of lifestyle necessary for living in the U.P.

The Advanced Center for Orthopedics is also home to two of Michigan’s premier hand and wrist specialists: Dr. Andrew Mitchelson and Dr. Nathan Taylor.

Mitchelson joined Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery in September 2021.

“I really love hand surgery,” Mitchelson said. “The thing that first got my attention and keeps me coming back is the satisfaction that comes from taking a problem, fixing it, and seeing that return of function.”

Taylor joined Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Plastic Surgery in August 2011.

“Attention to detail is the hallmark of my practice,” Taylor said. “Patient safety is my top priority, and delivering the best experiences and results for my patients is what I’m most passionate about.”

Regardless of your needs, the Advanced Center for Orthopedics is here for you.