DELAIRE COUNTRY CLUB UNVEILS $15 MILLION CLUBHOUSE RENOVATION IN GRAND STYLE

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- December 22nd marked a momentous occasion at Delaire Country Club with the grand opening of its exquisitely renovated $15 million clubhouse. This celebration signifies the culmination of extensive upgrades, which commenced with a major kitchen overhaul in 2022.

The festivities were led by President David Kaplan, Vice President Michael Samakow, and General Manager Robin Blankhorst, who delivered heartfelt speeches to an assembly of enthusiastic members.

They highlighted the unique character of Delaire, describing it as a luxury boutique community; and the "gem" in country club living. The Clubhouse was exquisitely redesigned and beautifully renovated. The guiding principles of the redesign focused on being light and airy, achieving quiet elegance and facilitating the deliverance of excellence in member services every day. In a gesture of deep appreciation, they provided heartfelt thanks to the Delaire staff, construction advisors, and the Board of Governors, whose involvement and expert oversight shepherded the project to its completion.

Robin Blankhorst proudly stated, "Today, the doors of our beautifully transformed clubhouse open, a testament to our shared vision and commitment to fiscal responsibility." This sentiment was a tribute to the collective dream and the stewardship that ensured its realization on time and within budgetary confines.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing a gateway to the future, welcoming members into the revitalized space where they were greeted with champagne followed by a sumptuously curated lunch.

Guided by the expertise of Mouw Associates, Zabik & Associates, and M Design, the clubhouse has reached new heights of luxury and innovation. The renovation meticulously rejuvenated the entire clubhouse, adding a generous veranda for covered outdoor dining with sleek, modern doors that seamlessly blend the indoor elegance of the new Grille and Bar with outdoor charm, framing breathtaking views of the golf course. Completely renovated spaces also include the entrance and rotunda, a fabulously redesigned main dining room, the Crown, Club and card rooms, and golf and tennis shops, each enriched with a modern, sophisticated flair. Throughout, contemporary accessories and innovative features have been thoughtfully integrated, elevating the members' experience to new heights of luxury and comfort.

The addition of four pickleball courts, set to open in April 2024, were also highlighted signaling continued enhancements and a commitment to providing premier amenities.

The grand reopening celebrates the new facilities and recognition of the vision, hard work, and collaboration of everyone involved in this ambitious project. As members enjoy the new space, the sense of pride and excitement is unmistakable, setting a new benchmark for luxury in south Florida country club communities. The newly renovated clubhouse warmly welcomes its members to a new era of elegance, comfort, and style.

Delaire Country Club is a premier South Florida luxury boutique community known for its amenities, world-class facilities, strong sense of family and community and commitment to delivering an excellent member experience. Delaire continues to set itself apart as a leader in country club communities.

