MOTREX Honored with CES 2024 Innovation Award for InCabin XR Box

'Metaverse in mobility' solution for autonomous purpose-built vehicle shuttles recognized in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTREX, the expert enterprise for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), is announcing that its InCabin XR Box has been recognized with a CES 2024 Innovation Award in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category, out of 28 total categories.

Leveraging extended reality (XR) — a combination of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) — InCabin XR box enables riders to enjoy games and interactive guided tours in autonomous purpose-built vehicle (PBV) shuttles. Styled after a theme park ride, the box's theater-shaped seat arrangement is an industry-first in the autonomous shuttle field — embracing the design concept 'metaverse in mobility' to let riders experience AR and VR content inside of a shuttle. Specific to the tourism sector and its applications, autonomous shuttles equipped with the box let riders experience immersive, informative games while visiting new places.

"We are honored to be recognized with this CES 2024 Innovation Award, which is a testament to our continuous striving for impactful innovation," commented Hyoung Hwan Lee, CEO of MOTREX. "InCabin XR box is delivering next-generation autonomous driving experiences, and MOTREX is honing our research and development for optical products and content to shape the future of self-driving vehicles."

An enterprise known for partnering with HYUNDAI and KIA to optimize autonomous vehicles, MOTREX offers IVI, autonomous solutions, and various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with a footprint spanning over 80 countries around the world. An early champion of autonomous driving and electric vehicles, it has also been accelerating development of core electronic technologies to advance this field.

