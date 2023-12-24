ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Xponential Fitness, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - XPOF

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo (PRNewswire)

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) resulting from allegations that Xponential Fitness may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Xponential Fitness securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17334 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On June 26, 2023, market analyst Fuzzy Panda Research issued a report entitled "Xponential Fitness (XPOF) – Abusive Franchisor That Is A House of Cards". The report alleged, among other things, that Xponential's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Anthony Geisler, "has a long history of misleading investors and business partners", including engaging in pump and dump schemes. The report stated that he had been previously accused by former business associates of engaging in "scams" and "illegal business practices" and alleged that he has even in the past threatened others with a gun. In addition, the report alleged that the Company's financials are less healthy than it has represented to investors, that it is likely violating its debt agreements, and, contrary to Geisler's claim that Xponential has "never closed a store", that many Xponential locations had, in fact, closed.

On this news, Xponential's stock fell $9.39 per share, or 37% to close at $15.72 per share on June 27, 2023.

Then, on December 11, 2023, Xponential disclosed that it "was contacted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, requesting that the Company provide it with certain documents."

On this news, Xponential's stock fell $1.61 per share, or 15%, to close at $8.99 on December 11, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

cases@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.