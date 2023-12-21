PlanRock Launches Two New Alternative ETFs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanRock Investments announced the launch of their two new alternative ETFs, the PlanRock Alternative Growth ETF (PRAE), and the PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF (PRMN). Both ETFs began trading on the NYSE Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

"We are incredibly excited to announce these strategies," said Stephen Hammers, Founder, CEO and CIO, PlanRock Investment Management. "Our mission is to advance and preserve investor capital by providing investment strategies that may complement stocks or bonds and are designed to provide value during bull or bear markets."

The PlanRock ETFs are offered as a potential replacement or complement to traditional stock or bond portfolios.

The PlanRock Alternative Growth ETF seeks growth by rotating between various segments of the global equity markets and avoiding areas of the equity market that are struggling. The Fund seeks low correlation to the broad global equity markets due to its equity rotation and ability to move between long and short positions while striving for positive returns during bull and bear markets.

The PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF seeks income and capital appreciation by investing in high dividend global equities for income and neutralizing market risk exposure through a series of equity index futures. Hedging strategies are also utilized to target volatility and potentially achieve added returns over time. The strategy is designed to have a low to negative correlation to the bond market with similar volatility.

About PlanRock

PlanRock Investment Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Established in 2020, by Stephen Hammers, CEO & CIO, as well as other portfolio managers of the previous Compass EMP/Victory Funds and Victory Shares team. The firm also provides outsourced due diligence, investment model portfolios and CIO services. for financial advisors. The new ETFs are the latest products offered with the objective to offer premier high alpha producing funds that can be utilized as a potential replacement or complement to a diversified portfolio during bull or bear markets.

PlanRock Investment Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Before investing in a PlanRock ETF, you should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus and summary prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the fund's website at www.PlanRockFunds.com, or by calling 800-677-6025. Please read the fund's prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risk Information: Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. Short sales involve unlimited loss potential since the market price of securities sold short may continuously increase. Investments in derivatives are subject to market risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate over time and may increase the volatility of the Fund. The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The Funds' shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. PlanRock ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. There is no affiliation between Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and PlanRock Investments.

