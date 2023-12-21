PHILADELPHIA EAGLES' AJ BROWN SPREADS HOLIDAY CHEER THROUGH THE AJ BROWN FOUNDATION'S CHRISTMAS SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely recognized for his exceptional performance on the football field, Philadelphia Eagles' Wide Receiver AJ Brown extends his impact beyond the game through the charitable efforts of the AJ Brown Foundation. On December 19, 2023, the Foundation organized a heartwarming Christmas shopping event at Target in Mount Laurel, NJ, benefiting six deserving high school students from the local community.

The AJ Brown Foundation, operating under the fiscal sponsorship of Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, orchestrated a memorable event that surpassed the typical holiday festivities. The Christmas Shopping Experience aimed to bring joy to the lives of these high school students and create enduring memories during the festive season.

The highlight of the event was a guided shopping spree with AJ Brown himself. The students had the unique opportunity to explore categories ranging from essentials to gifts, ensuring they had everything needed for a memorable holiday season. Amidst laughter echoing through the aisles, AJ shared the joy of the season with the students, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community. The event showcased Brown's commitment to affecting positive change and reinforced his foundation's dedication to creating a meaningful impact on the community.

United Charitable CEO Julia Healey expressed her thoughts on the event: "Giving back during the holidays is incredibly important to our clients, including AJ Brown. This event is not just about shopping; it's about creating moments of happiness and warmth for these high school students in the community."

The AJ Brown Foundation is committed to creating pathways for success that foster resilience, confidence, and a brighter future for today's youth. Through various initiatives, the foundation strives to create opportunities, inspire change, and foster a sense of community. Learn more on the AJ Brown Foundation giving page.

Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, aims to make a positive impact on the world by empowering athletes through social entrepreneurship.

United Charitable is a registered nonprofit organization on a mission to grow and support each charitable journey by providing simple customized vehicles that fulfill your philanthropic endeavors. United Charitable serves as a donor advised fund administrator and fiscal sponsor.

United Charitable is a boutique team of charitable experts with nationwide impact that guides individuals on their charitable journey through personalized support and custom solutions. Whether looking to donate strategically through a Donor Advised Fund or spearhead a social initiative through a Fiscally Sponsored Program, United Charitable has the resources, tools and expertise to chart your path. (PRNewswire)

