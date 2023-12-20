Legacy and Veterans Evaluation Services (VES) Join Forces to Address Critical Needs in Veterans' Healthcare

Legacy and Veterans Evaluation Services (VES) Join Forces to Address Critical Needs in Veterans' Healthcare

Legacy expands upon their continued efforts to support veterans by partnering with VES

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Legacy Inc. ("Legacy"), a leader in at-home sperm testing and cryopreservation, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Veterans Evaluation Services (VES), a key player in the veteran healthcare ecosystem. This partnership marks a significant milestone in addressing the pressing healthcare needs of veterans, particularly in the realm of Comprehensive and Pension (C&P) exams.

Give Legacy (PRNewswire)

The partnership between Legacy and VES aims to address the following key points:

Addressing a Critical Need : VES is servicing a backlog of veterans who require a semen analysis to complete their C&P exams. Legacy will play a vital role in resolving this backlog, ensuring that veterans receive the necessary healthcare services promptly.

Subcontractor of the VA : Legacy's partnership with VES positions it as a subcontractor of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), reinforcing its commitment to serving the healthcare needs of veterans.

Cost Savings for Taxpayers : Legacy's collaboration with VES will result in cost savings for taxpayers, as it provides semen analyses at a reduced cost to VES and, by extension, the VA, ensuring efficient allocation of resources.

Enhanced Convenience for Veterans : By offering at-home collection kits, Legacy eliminates the need for veterans to travel long distances, sometimes hours, for medical appointments, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

Increased Compliance : Legacy's private, discreet, and convenient at-home collection kits are expected to increase compliance among veterans, ensuring they receive the necessary healthcare services promptly.

Influence on C&P Exam Decisions : Legacy's semen analysis results will play a critical role in shaping important C&P exam decisions, including VA healthcare benefits and disability pay, ensuring veterans receive the care and support they deserve.

Leadership in Public Sector Service : Legacy has consistently demonstrated its leadership in servicing sperm testing and cryopreservation for the public sector. Through partnerships with the Military Family Building Coalition (i.e. "The Tadpole Project"), Green Beret Foundation, VA NECIE (New England Center for Innovation Excellence), VISN 1, and TriWest (covering VA CCN Regions 4 and 5), Legacy has established itself as a trusted partner in the veterans' healthcare community. Notably, the Honorable Dr. David Shulkin, Ninth Secretary of the VA, serves as an advisor to Legacy, underscoring Legacy's credibility, expertise, and commitment to veterans' healthcare.

Khaled Kteily, Founder and CEO of Legacy, remarked, "Our partnership with VES represents a significant step forward in our commitment to veterans' healthcare. We look forward to making a lasting impact on their healthcare journey."

For more information about Legacy and its partnership with VES, please visit https://www.ves.com/.

About Give Legacy Inc.

Give Legacy Inc. is the leading provider of at-home sperm testing and cryopreservation services in North America. Founded in 2018 at Harvard University, Legacy empowers individuals to test their sperm from the comfort of their homes and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's dedication to addressing male fertility health is supported by partnerships with leading organizations, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, and a commitment to providing accessible, cost-effective solutions.

About Veterans Evaluation Services (VES)

Veterans Evaluation Services (VES), a Maximus company, is dedicated to honoring America's Veterans and transitioning service members through high-quality medical disability exams conducted by trained professionals. Serving over 3,100 U.S. and 800 international locations, VES plays a pivotal role in BDD and IDES programs. Committed to excellence, VES ensures timely and accurate exams, supported by a growing fleet of mobile clinics, a full-time Veteran Liaison Team, on-site Clinic Intake Specialists, and a global network of 6,500+ clinicians, specializing in various fields, providing comprehensive support to Veterans and transitioning service members, including international claims.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legacy