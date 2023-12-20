The Cigna Group Earns 11th Consecutive Perfect Score for LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) achieved a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, earning the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. This marks the eleventh consecutive year that The Cigna Group has been recognized as a best place to work for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) equality.

"We're committed to investing in a healthy workforce that prioritizes the vitality of our employees. Recognizing that our continued success depends on the well-being and collective strengths of our employees, we value and celebrate their unique backgrounds, perspectives, and talents – and nurture a culture of inclusion and belonging. We know this supports better decision making, greater innovation and higher levels of engagement that help us better serve our customers and communities – and advance better health for all," said Geneva Brown, vice president at The Cigna Group. "We thank the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for their important work in shaping LGBTQ+-inclusive workplace policies and standards, are proud of our continued progress in LGBTQ+ inclusion, but also know there is more work to be done."

The Cigna Group invests in several initiatives to support the health and vitality of LGBTQ+ employees, including an expanded travel benefit for gender-affirming care, educational tools and resources to help employees and their managers through a gender transition, a dedicated health care support line, and an employee resource group that educates and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei and more about how The Cigna Group supports the LGBTQ+ community can be found here.

About The Cigna Group:

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Evernorth Health Services, Cigna Healthcare, or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 165 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

