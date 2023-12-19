OpenWeb Appoints AI Foundation Founder Rob Meadows as Chief Technology Officer

Respected expert and ethical AI advocate joins community engagement platform to redouble AI innovation, shepherd the community economy

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb, the premium community engagement platform serving more than 3,000 publishers and 120 million monthly users, today announced the appointment of Rob Meadows as its Chief Technology Officer. An acclaimed expert in the field of artificial intelligence and an outspoken advocate for its responsible use, Meadows' appointment signals OpenWeb's intent to redouble already-successful efforts deploying ethical AI to improve online conversations and power a more equitable internet for publishers, users, and advertisers.

Rob Meadows, Chief Technology Officer at OpenWeb (PRNewswire)

Meadows is the founder of the AI Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes the responsible development of AI. He previously served as the CEO of Originate, which creates digital solutions for startups and large enterprises by combining business strategies with custom software development, including AI technologies. He was also the founder of Lumitrend, a mobile platform provider that launched several products to protect user data on millions of mobile devices.

"There are few voices in the field of artificial intelligence more respected than Rob Meadows, and we're thrilled that he will be bringing that expertise and dedication to ethical AI to OpenWeb as our CTO," said Nadav Shoval, OpenWeb Founder & CEO. "OpenWeb is committed to delivering cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions to unlock the power of community: from users and content publishers to brands, and advertisers. Rob's leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation to ensure a safer, healthier web."

OpenWeb's AI-powered tools improve the quality of online conversations by effectively moderating user-generated content. By employing AI and machine learning technologies, OpenWeb strives to create a healthier, more inclusive and trustworthy experience. OpenWeb's AI tools have proven essential in the management of online communities, enabling publishers and brands to host communities at scale.

"The convergence of community engagement and AI is a frontier filled with potential, and OpenWeb is uniquely positioned to lead in this space," said Meadows. "My experience promoting responsible AI development aligns perfectly with OpenWeb's mission to create safer online experiences. I'm excited to work with OpenWeb to innovate and build AI-powered tools that uphold the highest standards of ethics and trust as we work towards a healthier future for the open internet."

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve the quality of conversations online, building a healthier web where content creators of all kinds are empowered to thrive. As a product company, OpenWeb partners with publishers and brands to build strong, direct relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 3,000 top-tier publishers, hosting more than 120 million active users each month.

Founded in 2015, OpenWeb has over 350 employees in New York City, Tel Aviv, Kiev, San Diego, Canada, London, and Paris and is backed by world-class investors including Georgian, Insight Partners, Entrée Capital, The New York Times, Samsung Next, Dentsu, and ScaleUp. To date, the company has raised $393 million in funding and is currently valued at $1.5 billion. To learn more about OpenWeb's platform visit OpenWeb.com or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

OpenWeb logo (PRNewsfoto/OpenWeb,Spot.IM) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OpenWeb