New Tweddle Group Website Features Thought-Leader Articles, Reflects Expanded Industry Offerings

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group today announced the launch of its newly revamped and expanded website.

Users navigate the new site by Offerings—Content Development, Asset Management, and Print Fulfillment and Service Portal—or by browsing content relevant to Tweddle Group’s specific client industries: Farm Equipment & Heavy Machine, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Battery Electric Vehicles, Defense and Automotive. (PRNewswire)

The new Tweddle Group site boasts clean design and intuitive navigation as it guides the user through the company's product information solutions. It's a varied offerings suite, ranging from groundbreaking diagnostic tools to advanced information development services.

"We're pleased to release this new iteration of our corporate website," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "The previous Tweddle Group website focused on the services we provided for our first 70 years, often for automotive OEM clients. But Tweddle Group has undergone significant expansion over the last ten years, and we wanted our new website to really put people in touch with what we do, and to better reflect our present scope."

Headlee referenced Tweddle Group's new specialties, including industry-agnostic service and repair platforms, UX/UI for military training simulations.

The new site, designed by Tweddle Group's in-house Creative Team and developed by Crimson, lets users navigate the new site by Offerings—from their well-known capabilities in Content Development, Asset Management, and Print Fulfillment to newer areas like Interactive Learning and Advanced Service Portals—or by browsing content relevant to Tweddle Group's specific client industries: Farm Equipment and Heavy Machinery, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Battery Electric Vehicles, Defense and Automotive.

A new blog represents another major site update. "The work we do unlocks the potential of our client-partners, both in terms of slashing costs, increasing end-user satisfaction and generating new revenue," said Headlee. "Product information still feels esoteric in 2023, but it wields a broad impact. We want to open a dialogue toward better industry practices with information. And we want to raise awareness of the unexpected ways product information can shape an organization's business."

To experience Tweddle Group's new website, visit Tweddle.com.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Arnegard

parnegard@tweddle.com

