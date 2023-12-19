Business Architecture Guild® Appoints John Faulkenberry to its Board of Directors

Board expansion reflects increased demand and adoption of business architecture for strategy execution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today the appointment of John Faulkenberry to its Board of Directors. With over two decades of leadership experience and expertise in enterprise information management and business architecture, John will contribute to the Guild's strategic direction and growing body of knowledge with proven best practices and actionable insight to maximize the value of business architecture and expedite adoption.

"We are pleased to welcome John to our Board of Directors," said William Ulrich, Guild President and Co-founder. "A respected leader and passionate advocate for business architecture, John's continued contribution to our community and now board will be invaluable to our members and the advancement of business architecture as a discipline and profession worldwide."

In his current role at MarkLogic|Progress, a leading provider of cloud-native integration platforms, John has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and expansion in key markets such as financial services and pharma / healthcare. Prior to joining MarkLogic in 2014, he held senior roles at IBM and KPMG, and holds a master's degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

John is a frequent speaker on topics related to business transformation that explain the relationship between business and operating models and how they can be used to guide continued innovation and strategy execution.

"I'm honored to join the Guild's Board of Directors," said Faulkenberry. "As a long-time supporter and member of the Guild, I've witnessed first-hand the impact that business architecture has on organizations of all sizes and sectors. I look forward to working with the Board and Guild community to further elevate the role and recognition of business architects as strategic partners and enablers of business transformation."

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild®, which has members in more than 100 countries, is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program.

