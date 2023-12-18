Dialogue with China | Ecology or Economy? China Achieves Both

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):

Balancing economic growth with environmental protection is a tough challenge globally. Does a knack exist for cracking the hard nut? China might hold the key.

This episode of "Dialogue with China" illuminates China's green practices, its leadership in renewable energy and its achievements in low-carbon development. Watch it now to uncover how China is harmonizing its rapid economic growth with its environmental sustainability, offering a global roadmap to a greener future.

Dialogue with China

http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/node_8027839.shtml

About Chinadiplomacy.org.cn: The website for China's Diplomacy in the New Era was jointly built by China Internet Information Center and China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center). The website offers the latest news and information about Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, as well as China's foreign affairs and diplomatic policies, in both Chinese and English.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE chinadiplomacy.org.cn