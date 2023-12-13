New Ocean Introduces Substance Use Management Digital Solution Just in Time to Help Address High Drug and Alcohol Misuse During the Holidays

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Ocean Health Solutions (New Ocean), preeminent provider of mobile-first enterprise health management platforms for health plans, health systems, and employers announced Substance Use Management, a lifestyle program aimed at supporting adults and families facing substance use disorders. For many Holiday season addictions triggers like stress, isolation, winter, loneliness, and access to drugs or alcohol can make it challenging to stay sober.

The mobile health solution encompasses 14 holistic digital programs filled with engaging educational content and activities to help limit or manage an individual's substance use, fortify their relationships, and offer guidance towards an overall healthier lifestyle.

Alarming statistics reveal that 61.2 million people—21.9% of population—aged 12 or older have used illicit drugs in the past year while 16.5% of the population (46.3 million people) meet DSM-5 criteria for having a substance use disorder. The rapid rise of 20.4 million diagnoses in 2019 to 40.3 million in 2020 reflects a staggering surge of 197.5%. According to the National Library of Medicine, drug overdose is the leading common cause of accidental death in the United States as, since 1999, over 760,000 people have died from a drug overdose, the majority being opioids.

"The disease of substance use is complex and chronic but also treatable. Because a singular approach does not work for everyone, we developed a solution that offers support beyond clinical brick and mortar settings to enlighten and engage individuals and families who are impacted by substance use disorder," said Dr. Michael Musci, Chief Medical Officer of New Ocean.

Pandemic and post-pandemic conditions have compounded risk factors for substance use disorder, including family history of addiction and depression and anxiety rooted in isolation or a lack of community.

"I'm proud of the contribution New Ocean is making in the area of substance use management. New Ocean is committed to making our digital solution available to everyone with a smart phone or access to a computer," said Chairman and CEO, Hal Rosenbluth. "We live in a world brimming with depression and anxiety, and this unfortunately results in increases in substance use disorders. Our solution provides a holistic approach to address this and we're pleased to make this solution available to all."

While environmental factors and genetic predisposition play a role in an individual's health, many lifestyle risk factors can be changed or managed to reduce the risk of substance use disorders in the future. The following key components encapsulate New Ocean's comprehensive approach to fostering resilience and reducing susceptibility to substance use disorders:

Managing cravings

Getting adequate rest

Identifying triggers

Managing setbacks

Establishing a community

Setting boundaries

Finding and providing support

The app is available to employers, health plans, and health systems. Blank Rome LLP, a law firm headquartered in Philadelphia first offered The Voyage to their employees six years ago.

"Blank Rome has been proud to partner with New Ocean Health Solutions since 2018," said Beth Friel, CHRO, Blank Rome LLP. "Through New Ocean's The Voyage app, we have implemented exciting programs for our colleagues to help promote healthy habits in several areas, including physical activity, nutrition, sleep, stress management, preventive care, and condition management. By participating in group and individual challenges through The Voyage, our colleagues are tapping into reward-earning programs that build healthy habits through an engaging and user-friendly platform. The Voyage continues to be a vital part of our well-being program and we look forward to continuing to partner with New Ocean to support our colleagues' health and wellness goals."

About New Ocean Health Solutions

New Ocean Health Solutions is a software design and development company that empowers organizations to foster a healthy culture. We deliver on the need for a broad enterprise health management platform that includes health and well-being programs people value. By using behavioral economics principles, New Ocean's programs are more adaptable to human nature and more likely to get users to engage over the long-term. New Ocean's platform leverages research-based methodologies to encourage users to make good choices and form healthy habits when it comes to their health, while ensuring that realistic goals are set. Led by former Walgreens Health & Wellness President and retail health clinic pioneer, Hal Rosenbluth.

