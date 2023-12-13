Kohler x SR_A Release Limited-Edition Formation 01 Faucet for Sale

KOHLER, Wis., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radically redefining the movement of water, Kohler and Dr Samuel Ross and his industrial design studio SR_A, release for sale the breakthrough Formation 01 bathroom faucet today, Dec. 13 at 1pm EST. The inaugural product from Kohler x SR_A is available in a limited quantity of 299 exclusively on sra.kohler.com.

Exhibited at Design Miami in Kohler x SR_A's architectural installation Terminal 01, Formation 01 bathroom faucet's striking angles and industrial bold Haptic Orange color defy the traditional design and performance of a bathroom faucet. The Kohler x SR_A partnership embraces Ross's avant-garde artistic approach while honoring Kohler's 150-year legacy of innovation and craftsmanship in the development of a new design language for water solutions. This new limited-edition faucet challenges how we engage daily with the form and function of an everyday object by pushing the boundaries of materials, forms, and colors.

MATERIALS

Cast as one singular, sculptural object, as opposed to a traditional finish plating process, Formation 01 sets new expectations for the ritual of water. The faucet is crafted from Neolast, a new material exclusive to Kohler, which allows for the dramatic expression of form, a new language of shape and the saturation of color. Mounted on an escutcheon plate crafted from Kohler's signature cast iron, Formation 01 perfectly balances the future-forward design with the timeless industrialism of molten iron.

FORMS

Kohler's advanced engineering of a custom water channel allows for water delivery through the faucet's sharp angles. The fluid dynamics required by the shape and expressive angles of the faucet demand precise pressure control to enable the reinterpretation and design for how the water flow is intended to be experienced. The rocker style handle completes the ultra-modern aesthetic of the piece.

COLORS

The industrial Haptic Orange hue evokes the 1967 debut of "Tiger Lily" in Kohler's bathroom line – and blends Ross's signature color with Kohler's legacy of color leadership.

Manufactured in line with SR_A's progressive study of design and practical experience, the faucet's high visibility and arresting form draws attention when installed in any space. Abstract in its nature, Formation 01 is open for interpretation to be partly determined by the user.

About SR_A

'INDUSTRIAL BEAUTY. PRECISION ENGINEERED'.

SR_A is a British Maison. Founded in London, in 2019 by Dr. Samuel Ross. Its function is that of an ongoing exploration into the artisan-driven, industrial beautification of garments, objects and space. SR_A seeks to combine the essence of British craft and heritage, with future technologies and environments. Across these endeavours, two philosophies remain a priority. Factor one - Artisan, crafted solutions for the body, each piece hand-treated and unique. Factor two - Experimental environments one can discover, through digital and physical engagements. Re-inventing the essence of the Artist, and the Crafts-person through unique processes, defines a new relationship between craft and technology, revealing regional cadences to select clients.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

