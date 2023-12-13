Flash News: OKX Announces Math Wallet's Integration with X1 Network

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 13, 2023.

OKX Announces Math Wallet's Integration with X1 Network

OKX today announced that Math Wallet, a multi-chain Web3 wallet, has integrated support for the testnet version of X1, a cutting-edge, Ethereum-based Zero Knowledge (ZK) Layer 2 network. X1 is a highly performant and secure network, leveraging the robust capabilities of the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK).



The integration of X1's testnet with Math Wallet introduces another application for the X1 network and further expands its ecosystem. At present, there are over 50 projects deployed on the X1 testnet, and more will be included in the upcoming months.



Math Wallet is a leading multi-chain wallet, featuring a diverse range of supported blockchains and backed by top-tier investors. Further information on Math Wallet can be found here.

