T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2023

Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.39 trillion as of November 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for November 2023 were $12.6 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


11/30/2023


10/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022










 Equity


$            717


$           668


$            690


$            664

 Fixed income, including money market


168


168


169


167

 Multi-asset


462


429


440


400

 Alternatives


47


47


47


44

Total assets under management


$         1,394


$        1,312


$         1,346


$         1,275

Target date retirement products


$            391


$           364


$            372


$            334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages $1.39 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on FacebookInstagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

T. ROWE PRICE CONTACTS:

Public Relations


Investor Relations

Jamaal Mobley


Linsley Carruth

410-345-3403


410-345-3717

jamaal.mobley@troweprice.com


linsley.carruth@troweprice.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-november-2023-302012524.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.; T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.