Maestro Dobel Tequila Releases New Limited-Edition Maestro Dobel Atelier: Trajineras Edition

The 2023 Atelier: Trajineras Edition marks the latest Extra Añejo release from the innovator in aged tequilas

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro Dobel® Tequila, an innovator in aged tequilas and creator of the world's first Cristalino, proudly announces Maestro Dobel Atelier: Trajineras Edition. This is the second annual release of limited-edition hand-painted Extra Añejo bottles – created to honor traditional Mexican craftsmen and techniques, in art and in tequila.

Maestro Dobel Atelier: Trajineras Edition (PRNewswire)

Founded on 11 generations of tequila-making legacy, Maestro Dobel continues to push the limits of aged tequilas through mastery and innovation. This Atelier Extra Añejo rests over three years in both new American and European oak barrels before being married to deliver a unique combination of aromas with notes of dried fruit, pineapple, apple, butter, prune, and cinnamon – and taste profiles of charred oak, toasted almond with a myriad of spices.

Beyond the unique tequila, the Trajineras Edition's bottles are painted by skilled artisans using the same technique as traditional "alebrijes" – the small, wood, or cardboard figurines depicting fantastical creatures, originally from the state of Oaxaca, Mexico.

"Maestro Dobel Atelier: Trajineras Edition is truly a work of art, both inside and out," says Juan Domingo Beckmann, founder of Maestro Dobel Tequila." Joining Dobel 50® Silver Oak®, Dobel 50® 1967 and our growing portfolio of aged tequilas, Dobel continues to push the ultra-premium tequila category forward year after year by innovating and creating new award-winning and special tequilas."

The Atelier collection, which launched in the U.S. with the Charreria Edition last year, is a vibrant testament to traditional Mexican craftsmanship and transforms each bottle into a limited edition, one-of-a-kind collector's masterpiece. This year's Trajineras Edition features a series of five different hand-painted Extra Añejo bottles inspired by the colorful and adorned boats from Xochimilco, Mexico City – that, just like the tequila they inspire, have become symbols of Mexican pride and tradition.

Maestro Dobel Atelier: Trajineras Edition has a suggested retail price of $250 per bottle and is available at ReserveBar and in limited quantities nationwide. Just in time for the holiday season, this exceptional tequila is also the perfect gift for spirits aficionados who also have an appreciation for traditional Mexican artistry.

Maestro Dobel Atelier Trajineras Edition Tasting Notes:

Color: Dark amber, bright gold and copper tones

Aroma: A combination of sweet scents like agave, chocolate, walnut, prune, dried fruit, butter, pineapple, apple, cinnamon, almonds, and light tones of toasted wood

Flavor: A warm taste of wood, as well as agave and fruit – which leave an exceptionally smooth aftertaste

About Maestro Dobel Tequila:

Maestro Dobel® Tequila was born from 11 generations of tequila mastery in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2008. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino tequila with Dobel Diamante®, the first Smoked Tequila with Humito® and the first Pechuga Tequila with Pavito® – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest ranges of tequilas.

For more information, please visit www.maestrodobel.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook at @dobeltequila. Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc. /Vol. (80 Proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2023 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy it responsibly.

Maestro Dobel Atelier: Trajineras Edition (PRNewswire)

Maestro Dobel Tequila logo (PRNewswire)

