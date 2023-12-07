Nearly half of the NFL's punters to participate in 'Punts for Purpose' during Week 14

This Thursday, Sunday, and Monday, league punters to fight poverty on game day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, nearly half of the NFL's punters are slated to participate in "Punts for Purpose," a charitable-giving initiative designed specifically for punters. After funding two child development centers and traveling to Tanzania to see the work of child development organization Compassion International, Bradley Pinion (Atlanta Falcons) and his wife, Kaeleigh, were especially moved by the needs of moms and babies in poverty. They committed to donate $1,000 to Compassion for each Pinion punt that lands inside the 20-yard line during the season.

Bradley Pinion holds a baby at a Compassion survival center in Tanzania. (PRNewswire)

Pinion's hope has always been for the league's punters to join him, and during Week 14, Jake Bailey (Miami Dolphins), Corey Bojorquez (Cleveland Browns), Logan Cooke (Jacksonville Jaguars), Trenton Gill (Chicago Bears), Pressley Harvin III (Pittsburgh Steelers), Braden Mann (Philadelphia Eagles), Jordan Stout (Baltimore Ravens), and more will also donate to Compassion for each punt inside the 20.

"I was hopeful others would want to get involved but had no idea it would be this many!" Pinion shares. "Seeing half of the punters in the NFL participate in 'Punts for Purpose' during Week 14 is crazy to me. It is truly humbling to have other punters join in on something my wife and I are so passionate about. I feel like you can see God at work!"

Every year, babies in low and middle-income countries have to fight for their first birthday. Millions die within their first year of life due to a lack of resources, delivery complications, malnutrition, and preventable diseases. And mothers in poverty are just as at-risk, with approximately 99 percent of maternal mortalities occur in the developing world.

Donations from punts will be used toward funding 500 child survival centers, which will help moms and babies in poverty receive proper prenatal care, education, nutritious food, clean water, access to medical care, a birth assistant during childbirth, and a community of spiritual and emotional support. In just two years' time, 500 fully funded centers could help save and enrich the lives of 25,000 mothers and 25,000 babies in poverty.

Compassion has seen incredible results in its survival centers, like the ones Pinion and the punters will be funding during Week 14. In Ethiopia, infant mortality rates dropped from 31 out of 1,000 to almost zero; and in Togo, attended birth and immunization rates improved from 48 to 98 percent.

Ashleigh Alcorn, manager of pro athlete partnerships at Compassion, says, "These incredible athletes are taking something that's often taken for granted, a punt, and turning it into life-saving care for some of the most vulnerable in the world."

"Punts for Purpose" is a timely project for the Pinions, who are expecting their first child in January. Pinion explains, "Kaeleigh and I couldn't be more ready to grow alongside our baby girl. We are truly humbled that God has given us the gift of becoming parents. During this journey we have learned how scary the unknown of each doctor's visit can be, how important the care and support around you is, and how exciting of a transition in your life it brings."

He also understands how rare it is for competitors to team up on game day, and he's grateful for each punter who is making their punts count in the fight against poverty and oppression.

To learn more about Compassion's child survival program or to join these athletes in contributing towards "Punts for Purpose," visit compassion.com/puntsforpurpose.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2022, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Allison Wilburn

219-384-8177

awilburn@compassion.com

Compassion International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Compassion International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Compassion International