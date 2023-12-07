FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NavaDerm Partners, LLC ("NavaDerm" or the "Company"), a dermatology platform and portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), announced the sale of its Pennsylvania facility to Devon Dermatology Services, P.C. d/b/a Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Pennsylvania

NavaDerm Completes sale of Pennsylvania Facility to Dr. Jordan V. Wang

Inder Tallur, Partner of BelHealth Investment Partners said, "We have decided to geographically focus our dermatology management platform to our New York facilities. Our initial denovo facility in the Philadelphia City area did not meet our established growth objects and as a result we sold the facility to the medical director, Dr. Jordan Wang, so that we can concentrate on our current dermatology facilities.

About NavaDerm

NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of eight locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its outstanding 40+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staffs in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedures.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity

firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

BelHealth: Inder Tallur, itallur@belhealth.com / (917) 975-6604

