Cedar Announces the Appointment of Krista Anderson-Copperman to the Company’s Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar , an end-to-end healthcare financial engagement platform, today announced that Krista Anderson-Copperman joined its Board of Directors. As a seasoned customer success executive and board director, Anderson-Copperman will provide oversight and counsel to Cedar, supporting their mission to create a more affordable, accessible and patient-centric financial experience in healthcare.

"Krista's leadership in customer success will be a key asset for Cedar" - Florian Otto , CEO and Co-founder, Cedar

Ms. Anderson-Copperman was previously the Chief Customer Officer at Okta. Prior to joining Okta, she spent 14 years in leadership roles at Salesforce, including Senior Vice President, Customers for Life. An experienced board member, Ms. Anderson-Copperman also serves on the board of Asana, Benchling, Trove and The Advocates for Survivors of Domestic Abuse and as an advisor for Attentive.

"In our search for a new board member, we were looking for someone who could complement our vision of a healthcare system that is built for consumers, " said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-founder of Cedar. "Given Krista's career building industry-defining customer success organizations within hypergrowth companies, we know that she will be a crucial asset to our business, helping us serve our clients and their patients better. I'm so pleased to welcome Krista to our Board of Directors, and look forward to working with her—and learning from her—as we continue to grow and scale."

Ms. Anderson-Copperman joins Otto and Seth Cohen, President of Cedar, on Cedar's Board of Directors. Additional board members include Kareem Zaki, Partner at Thrive Capital, Scott Kupor, Managing Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and Dr. Penny Wheeler, former CEO of Allina Health.

"The simplicity and ease that Cedar brings to the financial experience in healthcare is crucial in fostering customer loyalty and satisfaction—something that is particularly relevant in today's economic climate," said Anderson-Copperman. "I'm passionate about working with high-growth technology companies, and I believe that Cedar is a great match for my experience as both an executive and a board member."

Ms. Anderson-Copperman's appointment follows several strategic milestones for Cedar, including the appointment of Scott Stockberger as CFO and a new collaboration with Google Cloud to build solutions that will assist patients in understanding and resolving their healthcare bills.

About Cedar

Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare financial experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with an optimized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to increased payments, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end consumer experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About Krista Anderson-Copperman

Krista is a Board Director and Customer Success executive with 20+ years of experience building and scaling success solutions at the leading edge of the SaaS market boom. Her leadership was critical to the success of Salesforce and Okta, two of the world's most innovative, category-creating app and infrastructure businesses. An early employee at both she spent 14 years at Salesforce in a variety of executive roles and 6 years at Okta as their Chief Customer Officer. She is currently a Board Director at Benchling, Asana, Trove, Cedar and at the nonprofit, The Advocates for Survivors of Domestic Abuse. She also serves as a Venture Partner at TCV. Krista earned her BA in Psychology at the University of Oregon and currently resides in Idaho with her husband and two daughters.

