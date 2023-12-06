IGT Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Company receives a score of 100 on annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality and achieves "Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion" designation

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it received a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The 2023-2024 CEI includes 1,384 participants and showcases how U.S.-based companies promote LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The educational arm of the nation's largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, the HRC Foundation rated businesses on detailed criteria across four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

Supporting an inclusive culture.

Corporate social responsibility.

"IGT being recognized once again with a top score in HRC's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index demonstrates our commitment to delivering an inclusive workplace culture where LGBTQ+ employees are welcomed and valued," said Brian Blake, IGT Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. "Over the last few years, IGT has implemented a variety of important policies, practices, and benefits to make IGT a more inclusive employer for LGTBQ+ professionals, elevate company-wide allyship, and support IGT's objective of continuous DEI learning and improvement."

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Senior Director of Workplace Equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources, leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community."

Since 2018, when IGT created the Office of Diversity & Inclusion (now the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), the Company has implemented a range of programs, policy and systems changes, and leading practices that have promoted all dimensions of diversity to make it a more attractive and inclusive employer. These actions include:

Implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes, including utilizing LGBTQ+ job boards to post positions.

Creation and support of employee-led and executive-sponsored Employee Impact Groups (EIGs) to work cohesively with IGT's DEI team and support the development of new programming and policies.

Facilitating mandatory and elective employee training courses that help support IGT's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including training on unconscious bias, cultural awareness, and harassment.

Establishing gender transition guidelines to best support an employee and their manager, human resources business partner, or an employee's dependent who is transitioning.

IGT's commitment to LGBTQ+ employees extends to the Company's global offices and facilities through its transgender-inclusive restroom/facilities policy and gender-neutral dress code policies.

The voluntary option for employees to personally select and share their preferred pronouns. Respecting and creating space to recognize gender identity is a core element of DEI at IGT.

To learn more about IGT's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

