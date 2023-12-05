Young Innovations Announces Acquisition of Salvin Dental Specialties

ALGONQUIN, Ill., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Innovations, a leading global supplier of dental products, today announced the acquisition of Salvin Dental Specialties (Salvin). Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Salvin is a leading supplier of regenerative biomaterials, surgical instrumentation, supplies and equipment specifically for implant dentistry.

"I am exceptionally proud of the company we've built for over forty years with our valued employees, customers, and partners," said Bob Salvin, Founder and CEO of Salvin. "We have achieved our goal of creating a business focused on providing everything for the implant practice but the implants. Thanks to our strong team, culture, and focus, we are well positioned for continued success. We are excited to be partnered with Young in this new chapter of growth for Salvin."

"Salvin takes great pride in delivering an exceptional customer experience and clinical support to implant practices, with a robust product line specifically designed by the Salvin team to meet the unique needs of this specialty segment," said Dave Sproat, CEO of Young Innovations. "We are excited to support the ongoing growth of Salvin's business, employees, customers, vendors and brand as a part of our broader global portfolio."

"Our acquisition of Salvin reflects our continued commitment to invest in the oral surgery market. The combination of Salvin and Young now makes us the largest dental implant-agnostic supplier in the industry," added Steve Clareen, Vice President/General Manager at Young Innovations. "The leadership team at Salvin is exceptional. They have built a fantastic business with a respected portfolio. We look forward to working together to drive additional value to Salvin's customers and the patients they serve."

Bob Salvin will serve as an adviser to Young Innovations and continue to provide counsel and support for the Salvin team and its customers. William Simmons, CEO, and Greg Slayton, President, will continue to provide daily leadership and management for the business from Charlotte. There are no changes to ordering and service procedures for customers or vendors.

Young Innovations, Inc. is a portfolio company of TJC, L.P.

About Young Innovations, Inc.

Young Innovations is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of supplies and equipment used by dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, hygienists, dental assistants and consumers. Our portfolio of brands includes products that hold leadership positions in the preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic, surgical and diagnostic segments. With our mission of Creating Smiles, Creating Possibilities, we focus on delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients. We seek opportunities to enhance our portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions. We pursue strategic acquisition opportunities to increase the breadth and growth potential of our product and service offerings. By enhancing our products and expanding customer relationships, we are better able to respond to clinician and patient needs.

Young Innovations is owned primarily by an affiliated fund managed by TJC, L.P. ("TJC") as well as the Young Innovations management team. TJC (formerly known as The Jordan Company), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $23 billion and has a 41-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Diversified Industrials; Technology, Telecom & Power; Logistics & Supply Chain and Consumer & Healthcare. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. TJC has offices in New York, Miami, Chicago, and Stamford. For more information, visit www.tjclp.com.

