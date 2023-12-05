Nuvve to Host Stockholder Q&A Webcast with Management Team

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today announced that members of its management team will host a webcast to answer stockholder questions on December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Nuvve shareholders are encouraged to email questions in advance of the webcast to nuvveIR@nuvve.com by 5:00 PM ET on December 13, 2023.

"We're committed to engaging with our investors and sharing updates on our intelligent energy platform, long-term strategy and the actions we are taking to create shareholder value," said Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to answering your questions."

Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please register for and listen via a live webcast, which is available in the "Events" section of Nuvve's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvve.com/.

ABOUT NUVVE HOLDING CORP.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology serving the mission-critical needs of commercial fleets. The company's intelligent, cloud-based software, Nuvve GIVe™, is a platform that transforms electric fleets into mobile storage resources allowing them to contribute, and not just consume, electricity. It enables a flexible suite of V2G, charge management and grid services that provide electric grid resilience while also generating recurring revenues to offset fleet operation costs. Committed to accelerating the planet's transition to a net-zero future, Nuvve is securing fleet electrification partners across the e-mobility and grid value chain and supports active deployments around the world with 18.3 megawatts currently under management. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., USA. To learn more about the value of V2G, futureproofing EV infrastructure and using EVs for grid resilience, visit nuvve.com.

