IAS Releases Inaugural Responsibility Report Illustrating Commitment to Trust, Transparency, and Responsible Business Practices

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the release of its inaugural Responsibility Report outlining the tangible progress the company is making to strengthen its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

"We are excited to present our inaugural Responsibility Report demonstrating our intent to make a positive impact on our customers, shareholders, employees, and the broader global community," said Lisa Utzschneider, Chief Executive Officer, Integral Ad Science. "The results of this report exemplify our unwavering dedication to innovation and ethical practices, our continual obsession for exceptional service for our customers, and our strong commitment to creating a great place to work and develop."

IAS's comprehensive data collection captures 280 billion interactions daily from across the globe, ensuring customers' businesses have the actionable data they need to drive superior results and remain future-ready. IAS leverages its data platform to both power its commercial success and contribute to its mission to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality.

Highlights from the report include:

Energy Usage : Concentrated energy usage within Scopes 2 and 3 for offices and data centers; moved London team to a building with 100% renewable energy.

Decarbonization in Digital Advertising: Supported industry initiative Ad Net Zero whose mission is to decarbonize digital advertising; Partnered with Scope3 to enable marketers to leverage actionable data to improve their carbon footprint and inform optimizations for ad spend to reduce emissions; Partnered with Good-Loop to allow marketers to seamlessly track and view the end-to-end carbon footprint of their digital ad campaigns.

Diversity: Maintained a majority-female Board of Directors with three Board members from underrepresented racial groups, two of which identify as African American.

Corporate Giving: Participated in the "Share Lunch, Fight Hunger" fundraising drive for City Harvest, exceeding the company's donation goal through its corporate matching program to help feed 24,000 children for a full day this summer.

Accreditations and Certifications: Obtained multiple accreditations and certifications from leading industry bodies. In May 2023 , IAS received the industry's first accreditation for Connected TV video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council. In August 2023 , the Trustworthy Accountability Group recognized IAS as one of 10 inaugural companies to receive the Certified for Transparency seal, indicating high levels of transparency and accountability across its company's operations. Also TrustArc, a leader in data privacy compliance, finalized its assessment of IAS's data privacy practices and determined that it meets the requirements of the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Assessment Criteria.

"Our unwavering dedication to aligning ESG initiatives with our business practices is a fundamental principle at IAS," said Utzschneider. "We take pride in empowering our customers with actionable data that drives superior business results, while instilling confidence in our stakeholders that IAS remains persistent in our efforts to foster a safer and more sustainable global community."

The report was prepared in-line with reporting standards, utilizing the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

To view the company's full Responsibility Report, visit: https://integralads.com/insider/ias-responsibility-report/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

