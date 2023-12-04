Ubie's AI Symptom Checker Used by 2 Million Americans in First Year, Fueling Pharma Partnerships

Ubie, a trailblazing AI-driven healthcare company, has achieved a new milestone with its AI Symptom Checker, surpassing 2 million uses in the U.S. in just over a year. Leveraging this expanding user engagement, Ubie is advancing its partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to promote early disease detection and treatment. Collaborations with industry giants like Takeda, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Pfizer exemplify Ubie's extensive efforts across a broad range of medical conditions, promoting improved patient care through cutting-edge digital health solutions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie, a forerunner in the digital health arena, proudly announces a notable achievement that underscores its commitment to revolutionizing healthcare: Ubie's AI Symptom Checker has been used more than 2 million times in the U.S. since its introduction to the market just over a year ago. This milestone demonstrates the significant traction the tool has gained among individuals eager to better understand and manage their health.

(PRNewswire)

Since Ubie's expansion into the U.S. market, the company has been focused on empowering individuals to recognize symptoms early and pursue timely healthcare discussions. This process provides users with in-depth insights into their symptoms, a comprehensive analysis of potential diseases, signs to look out for, and the ideal specialist to consult.

As an evidence-based AI company, data lies at the core of Ubie's operations and Ubie's unique relationship with its users allows the collection of differentiated quantitative and qualitative data. Based on user feedback , approximately 75% of patients plan to seek professional medical advice after checking their symptoms with Ubie, reflecting Ubie's ability to promote high-value care. U.S. user stories illustrate the benefits of Ubie's AI Symptom Checker:

A woman in her 30s, experiencing eye pain and dizziness, utilized the Symptom Checker, which suggested possible health concerns and the importance of a medical assessment. She was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), validating the importance of early investigation into her symptoms.

An 80-year-old man was prompted by Ubie's AI to consult a pulmonologist, which led to an early diagnosis of lung cancer, emphasizing the Symptom Checker's role in early detection.

A woman in her 50s was guided by the Symptom Checker to seek medical attention for what turned out to be accurate identifications of bone diseases, highlighting the tool's effectiveness in early symptom identification.

A 60s woman with dizziness mentioned, "The questions you asked matched all of my symptoms. Some I didn't think to mention to my doctor at the time. I will raise them on my next visit. Thank you."

Kota Kubo, CEO of Ubie, expresses his enthusiasm: "Surpassing 2 million uses in the U.S. in just a year is more than a number—it's a marker of our growing role in helping Americans promptly address health concerns and seek professional care. Our technology is designed to complement the work of healthcare providers, bridging the gap from initial concern to professional care."

Ubie's collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies demonstrate the effectiveness of digital health in addressing various medical conditions:

Press Release ). In Apr 2023, Ubie partnered with Takeda to tackle Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) through digital transformation initiatives ().

Japan through the integration of "Ubie AI Symptom Checker" and "UUI Consultation Room" ( Press Release ) In Mar 2023, Ubie and Pfizer facilitated provider visits for over 17,000 OAB patients inthrough the integration of "Ubie AI Symptom Checker" and "UUI Consultation Room" (

Press Release ). In Feb 2022, Ubie worked with Boehringer Ingelheim on a project focused on Pulmonary Fibrosis, enhancing awareness and management of this condition ().

Recent press releases reflect Ubie's commitment to enhancing the healthcare experience:

Press Release ). The launch of Ubie's new Generative AI feature for doctors, improving medical record documentation with a 90% User Satisfaction rate ().

Japan ( Press Release ). Partnership with Google's Android platform "Health Connect (Beta)" as a launch partner in).

$45 million Series C funding round and establish of a New York subsidiary ( Press Release ). Successful closure of aSeries C funding round and establish of asubsidiary ().

For more information about Ubie and its AI Symptom Checker, please visit Ubie AI Symptom Checker .

Contact:

Ryosei Hatakeyama

Ubie Inc.

1460 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Email: pr@ubiehealth.com

Note to Editors: For more details or to arrange an interview with CEO Kota Kubo, please reach out to Ryosei Hatakeyama at the contact information above.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ubie, Inc.