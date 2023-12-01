Blo Blow Dry Bar Looks Back on the Year with "That's a Wrap" Contest to Benefit St. Jude's

Leading Beauty Franchise to Gift More than $1,400 to Grand Prize Winner While Supporting Pediatric Cancer

TORONTO , Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of another year of beauty trends, Blo Blow Dry Bar announces a national contest where proceeds will benefit non-profit, St. Jude's. Blo Blow Dry Bar has identified six hair and makeup looks that rose in the ranks in 2023, and are inviting social media users to recreate their favorite look for its "That's a Wrap" contest. The grand prize winner will receive more than $1,400 worth of prizes.

In an industry where trends come and go, Blo Blow Dry Bar aims to celebrate which hair and makeup looks stood out and were the favorites among beauty-lovers. The brand behind the "no cuts, no color – just wash, blow, and go" concept has selected their top looks from this year: 90's Blowout, Return of the Messy Bun, the Barbie Pony, Bubble Braids, Latte Makeup, and Clean Girl Makeup. Starting Friday, December 1 and ending Sunday, December 31, social media users are invited to recreate their favorite look from 2023 and tag Blo Blow Dry Bar in their post.

To enter the "That's a Wrap" contest, participants must complete the following:

Like and/or comment on the contest post on Instagram

Follow @bloheartsyou on Instagram

Tag @bloheartsyou in your post or story recreating your favorite 2023 look

On Tuesday, January 2, the beauty and wellness brand will announce the grand prize winner who will receive a year-long membership to their local Blo Blow Dry Bar (allows for two blowouts a month). Additionally, the winner will receive an exclusive gift basket from UNITE comprised of 7SECONDS Shampoo, Conditioner and Detangler, U Oil, BOOSTA Volumizing Spray, TEXTURIZA Hair Texturizing Spray, 7SECONDS Glossing Spray and Lé:Play Hairspray (retail value exceeds $300).

In the spirit of the giving season, for each person who comments on the contest kickoff post, Blo Blow Dry Bar will donate $1 to national non-profit, St. Jude's, to support research of pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

"This year, I am especially grateful that we will be able to support St. Jude's," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "The cause of this organization is near to my heart as I personally battled and overcame pediatric cancer. As we celebrate our industry with this year's top looks, I'm proud that we can do so in a way that makes a positive impact on those who need it."

All contest participants must reside in the U.S. or Canada (excluding Quebec) and the selected winner must be able to go to a Blo Blow Dry Bar. Entries must be made between 10 a.m. ET on December 1 and 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31. The grand prize winner will be announced on January 2 and contacted directly to claim their prize. This giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram.⁠ No purchase is necessary to enter.

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

To learn more about Blo Blow Dry Bar, visit: https://blomedry.com/. Stay connected with the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

