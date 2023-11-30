VINFAST HONOURED TO REPRESENT VIETNAM TO SPEAK AND SHOWCASE ITS VF 9 EV AT COP28

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) ("VinFast") announces that it is to speak and showcase its latest VF 9 Electric Vehicle (EV) at the annual United Nations summit on climate change, COP28.

As the world's highest decision-making platform for climate issues, COP28 is expected to host over 70,000 delegates, including heads of state and world leaders, to build consensus and facilitate progress on climate action among parties, delegates and thousands of non-government organizations, companies, youth groups, and other stakeholders.

The Vietnamese delegation will be led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and include representatives of government agencies, organizations and leading Vietnamese corporates. Among them, VinFast is is honored to speak and display its EV at COP28.

Madame Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and Global CEO of VinFast, will join global leaders in a panel discussion "Strengthening Sustainable Supply Chain Resilience." This is an important platform, and represents an opportunity for VinFast to discuss green mobility solutions and sustainable development strategies to support a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Madame Thuy said, "We are honored to be playing an active role at COP28, sharing our experiences in building and maintaining sustainable supply chains, and exploring how, together, we can further contribute to the world's sustainable development. COP28 is an important forum to promote innovation and advocate for actions to address climate change. As an EV maker leading the way in green mobility, we are committed to continuously bringing mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible for everyone."

In addition to participating at COP28, VinFast is showcasing its highest-end model, the VinFast VF 9, for the first time in the region, from November 30 to December 12, 2023.The VF 9 is a full-size, all-electric luxury SUV with up to 402 horsepower, and a competitive EPA range of 330 miles, and overall dimensions (LxWxH) of 5,118 x 2,254 x 1,696 (mm). Its wheelbase of up to 3,150 mm and refined structure allows ample interior space, optimal for full-sized 7-seater or 6-seater configurations (Captain Seat options). The model combines a modern exterior design, emphasizing sophistication and aerodynamic efficiency, with a premium interior integrated with advanced technologies to provide an exciting driving experience while enhancing performance and prioritizing safety standards for users.

The VinFast VF 9 comes with high-class amenities such as two front seat rows integrated with massage, ventilation, and heating features (Plus trim), a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, windshield head-up display (HUD), outside rearview mirror with auto-dimming (Plus), 11 airbags, and more.

The VF 9 is also integrated with a wide range of advanced technologies, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Smart Services. In addition, the regular firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates will also continuously enhance vehicle functionality and performance to provide customers with more enjoyable experiences.

Envisioned to make smart electric mobility accessible to everyone, VinFast has developed a comprehensive ecosystem of electrified mobility covering electric buses, electric scooters, and 07 model of passenger cars.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com

