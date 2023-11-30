Nukkleus, Inc. Finalizes Transformative Merger with Brilliant Acquisition Corp, Unveiling New Horizons in Digital Asset Solutions for Customers

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nukkleus, Inc. (formerly Compliance & Risk Management Solutions Inc.) (OTC: NUKK) proudly announces the completion of its strategic merger with Brilliant Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: BRLI), marking a significant milestone in the financial technology landscape. This merger, valuing Nukkleus at around $105 million, signifies a bold step into a future rich with digital asset opportunities for businesses and investors alike.

Nukkleus (PRNewswire)

Strategic Insight from Nukkleus Management

Emil Assentato, CEO & Chairman of Nukkleus, reflects on this landmark event: "The successful merger with Brilliant Acquisition Corp is not just a corporate achievement; it's a gateway to a world brimming with digital asset possibilities for our clients. Our combined strengths position us uniquely to offer innovative, market-leading solutions in the digital asset space."

A New Era for Digital Asset Customers

Nukkleus's merger with Brilliant is set to redefine the landscape for customers seeking robust digital asset technologies, investment and solutions:

Advanced Digital Asset Investments: Nukkleus holds a significant 5% interest in Europe's exclusive regulated spot Bitcoin ETF—a pioneering investment vehicle that not only exemplifies innovation but also mirrors parallel efforts in the U.S. to launch akin products. This strategic investment by Nukkleus underscores its commitment to providing clients access to groundbreaking and potential-rich digital economy assets.

Revolutionary Payment Solutions: Expanding our UK FCA registered offerings in blockchain-enabled, multi-currency, cross-border payment solutions to deliver institutional clients a modern alternative to the legacy SWIFT cross border system.

Award winning Digital Asset Custody and Settlement: Nukkleus owns the majority share of DigiClear technology (previously known as Koine) ; and will look to offer institutional clearing, settlement and custody services through the platform.

Data Empowerment: Providing clients with rich financial market data and AI-driven analytics for informed decision-making in FX, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies.

Tailored Customer Solutions: Focusing on creating bespoke solutions that cater to the unique needs of our clients in the digital asset space.

Merger Details and Future Prospects

Nukkleus has undergone a strategic evolution through a standard SPAC merger with Brilliant Acquisition Corp, in which Nukkleus has been acquired and will be subsumed under the Brilliant corporate structure. This tactical move has rendered the previously established subsidiary model inoperative, paving the way for a streamlined integration. Following this merger, the ticker symbol BRLI will be transitioned to NUKK to maintain brand continuity and market presence. This development aligns with our overarching vision for expansive growth and underscores our commitment to customer-centric innovation and service excellence.

Nukkleus emerges as a pivotal force, ready to drive substantial growth across the digital economy. Capitalizing on the synergies created by our recent merger, we are at the threshold of pioneering advanced custody, investment, and payment solutions. This strategic move firmly positions Nukkleus at the forefront of next-generation digital asset solutions, ready to serve a broad and diverse customer base.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Nukkleus is set to catalyze a new wave of growth in digital asset services, thereby enhancing our client offerings. Our strategy is clear: to leverage our combined strengths to deliver a suite of services that not only meet but anticipate the needs of our clients in a dynamic financial ecosystem. Nukkleus is charting a course towards a future where digital asset management and transactions are seamless, secure, and sophisticated.

Sustained Commitment to the Market

Nukkleus's stock will maintain its presence on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "NUKK," symbolizing our commitment to growth, transparency, and innovation in the public marketplace.

Expert Advisory Collaboration

Our merger strategy was supported by the financial and legal expertise of ClearThink Capital LLC, Schiff Hardin LLP, RedEight Capital Limited, Axiom Capital Management, Inc., Earlybird Capital Inc., and Loeb & Loeb LLP.

About Nukkleus, Inc.

Nukkleus, Inc. (OTC: NUKK) blends cutting-edge technology with a comprehensive suite of digital asset exchange, investment, custody and payment services. We are dedicated to empowering our institutional clients and a broader customer base by offering full-service solutions in both traditional and digital asset markets, driven by a commitment to innovation and regulatory compliance.

For further information and to explore our digital asset solutions, please contact:

Jamie Khurshid COO

Jkhurshid@nukk.com

+44 7956590095

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nukkleus