QBE North America Employees Take Over 17 Million Steps to Raise More Than $50K for Cerebral Palsy Research

More than 100 employees participated to aid Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth straight year, QBE North America employees participated in STEPtember, a month spent taking millions of steps to raise funds for Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation (CPARF). Collectively,102 employees took 17,222,803 steps and with the help of the QBE Foundation raised more than $50,000 during CPARF's annual flagship fundraiser.

Initially, CPARF's mission focused solely on funding US-based research for cerebral palsy — the world's most common lifelong physical disability, affecting one million people in the US and 18 million globally. Despite its prevalence, cerebral palsy is often underfunded and overlooked in the research space. The QBE team wanted to help close this gap and has now raised more than $150,000 during their corporate partnership with CPARF.

Since research takes years and people with cerebral palsy need solutions now, CPARF broadened its mission in 2022 and launched Remarkable US, part of the global Remarkable program. As the only US-based, nonprofit-funded assistive technology startup accelerator, Remarkable US enhances everyday life through technology for people with cerebral palsy and co-occurring disabilities. As Remarkable US Director Molly Levitt explained, the 2023 six-company cohort is "solving some major challenges for people with disabilities and we believe that Remarkable can help ensure that people with disabilities are able to get access to these innovations quickly and affordably."

"QBE is proud to participate in STEPtember and contribute to CPARF and Remarkable's mission," said Jessica Clifton, Head of Risk Challenge, QBE Group Enterprise Risk Management and Co-Captain of the QBE North America STEPtember Team. "Not only do we support research into treatments and early detection for cerebral palsy, with Remarkable we can also help raise funds to provide practical solutions to people living with cerebral palsy and co-occurring disabilities."

CPARF and QBE are continually committed to making the world more open, accessible, and inclusive for people with cerebral palsy and co-occurring disabilities, and they are proud to work together to make it happen.

