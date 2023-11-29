NFID Calls for 2024 Awards Nominations Honoring Public Health Heroes

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) is calling for nominations for the 2024 annual awards to honor public health heroes who have made significant and lasting contributions to global public health through scientific achievement, philanthropy, and policy work. NFID is now accepting nominations for:

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award

Named for former President and the late Mrs. Carter, the award honors individuals whose outstanding humanitarian efforts and achievements have contributed significantly to improving global public health through domestic and/or international activities. Through their work at The Carter Center, President and Mrs. Carter worked to resolve conflict peacefully, promote democracy, protect human rights, and prevent and eradicate disease. In recognition of their efforts, President and Mrs. Carter were presented with the first Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award in 1997.

Maxwell Finland Award for Scientific Achievement

Named for Maxwell Finland, MD, an NFID leader who pioneered work in the diagnosis, treatment, and epidemiology of bacterial infections and the evolving issue of antimicrobial resistance, the award honors scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the understanding of infectious diseases and public health.

"From developing new vaccines and treatments, to tracking and mitigating infectious diseases, and advocating for health equity, NFID awardees are recognized for their commitment to serving communities across the country and around the globe," said NFID Vice President and Awards Chair Kathleen M. Neuzil, MD, MPH. "Their leadership inspires us all."

The deadline to submit an online nomination is February 20, 2024 . Awards are intended for individuals, not organizations or teams. Nominees must be living at the time of nomination and selected recipients must agree to attend the NFID Awards Gala in Washington, DC in September 2024 to receive the award. Current members of the NFID Board of Directors are not eligible for nomination and self-nominations will not be accepted.

