Kyndryl to Accelerate Mainframe Application Modernization for Customers with AWS

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Premier Tier Services Partner to help customers simplify and accelerate their mainframe modernization initiatives. The company also unveiled new capabilities designed to seamlessly integrate mainframe applications and data with AWS technologies, and/or move mainframe workloads to AWS.

Kyndryl now supports the AWS Mainframe Modernization service, a unique platform that allows customers to migrate and modernize their on-premises mainframe applications to a cloud native fully managed runtime environment on AWS. Kyndryl will bring its industry-leading mainframe expertise, skills and capabilities to help customers manage their complex transformation initiatives more efficiently and effectively.

As part of their expanded relationship with AWS, Kyndryl launched a suite of new, tailored capabilities to automate the provisioning and management of AWS mainframe modernization environments and help customers optimize deployments:

Kyndryl Cloud Native Services (KCNS) for mainframe modernization will enable businesses to streamline lifecycle management across their platforms and ensure consistent provisioning, backup, compliance, and monitoring for mainframe applications and infrastructure components. In addition, Kyndryl will help automate operations, track AWS runtime performance, and ensure system health. This can drive continuous modernization as well as faster innovation and time to value for customers.

Application replatforming/refactoring via integrated DevSecOps provides application platform engineering and developer agility on both the mainframe and AWS, enhancing the developer experience and accelerating mainframe modernization.

Application refactoring for migration from the mainframe to AWS is supported by Kyndryl migration experts and helps customers optimize mainframe applications as microservices in a cloud-native environment.

Near real-time data replication between the mainframe and AWS using Kyndryl Consult to tune and manage third-party products to help increase analytical insights from integrated data sources that customers use to address business challenges.

Additionally, the integration of AWS environments with the AI-powered Kyndryl Bridge open integration platform provides real-time visibility and actionable insights into operational data, helping customers to better plan, leverage and gain insights from their mainframe applications and data in the cloud to support better business outcomes.

With the new Kyndryl capabilities and AWS Mainframe Modernization service, an end-to-end mainframe transformation factory can be created to integrate and migrate mainframe applications and data to AWS, which can provide seamless hybrid estate management for joint customers.

"AWS and Kyndryl's creativity and innovation to help implement mainframe modernization have assisted the State of Arizona Department of Economic Security in our modernization journey," said Mark Darmer, CIO of State of Arizona Department of Economic Security. "They continue to provide the type of innovation that is needed in the industry."

"I applaud Kyndryl's continued work with AWS. It represents a significant step forward in enabling organizations to optimize their workloads across cloud and mainframe environments," said Steven Dickens, VP and Practice Leader at the Futurum Group. "With Kyndryl's expertise and AWS' innovative technologies, businesses can achieve greater agility, cost-efficiency and innovation, ultimately driving their digital transformation efforts to new heights."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with AWS to support customers with modernizing their mainframe workloads, helping them drive the most value by integrating mainframe applications and data with AWS, or moving them to AWS," said Petra Goude, Kyndryl Global Practice Leader for Core Enterprise & zCloud. "Our work with AWS enables businesses to increase access to valuable mainframe data and leverage new capabilities that will show the benefits of cloud automation and enhanced insights from their IT environments."

"AWS Mainframe Modernization service offers customers a comprehensive approach to modernize mainframe applications," said Bill Platt, General Manager for Migration Services at AWS. "Working with Kyndryl, we're providing the tools and expertise to help joint customers assess existing mainframe workloads, identify candidates for modernization, and create migration plans to help them identify opportunities to accelerate business value."

For more information about how Kyndryl and AWS are working to support mainframe customers, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/about-us/alliances/aws.

