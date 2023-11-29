KEEP IT LIGHT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON: TRULY HARD SELTZER WANTS TO PAY THE UTILITY BILL FOR YOUR HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAY

Holiday home lighting enthusiasts can enter to win $350 to keep their holiday lights on into the New Year;

One grand prize winner will win an epic energy-efficient December Holiday lighting upgrade in 2024

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for decking halls and lighting up lawns, balconies, and living rooms, with an average of more than 80% of Americans planning to decorate for the holiday.i But electric utility bills can weigh heavily on festive households with increases reaching around $350 for elaborate displays.ii As an extension of the "Keep It Light" campaign that encourages fans to embrace joy and the lighter side of life, Truly Hard Seltzer is helping fans literally "keep it light" this holiday season – in spirit and holiday home décor – by covering the utility bills for festive holiday light enthusiasts through 'Truly Keep It Light Holiday Edition' contest. One grand prize winner will be rewarded with an epic, energy-efficient holiday lighting display upgrade in 2024.

Through December 11, fans can apply to have their holiday utility bills covered by Truly visiting www.TrulyKeepItLightHoliday.com. With the goal of helping fans spread joy, worry-free, through the new year, entrants will be asked to share how they "Keep It Light" over the holidays and a photo of their best and brightest holiday display. One hundred fans will score $350, paid through Venmo, to cover the cost of their holiday utility bills, décor, or even solar-powered lights to help cut future costs.

One grand prize winner will receive an epic, energy-efficient display for the 2024 holiday season that uses the latest and most state-of-the-art LED and solar technology. The display will ensure their house, apartment, or living room is the brightest and most efficient on the block through a custom build installed by a team of certified holiday lighting experts who specialize in keeping it light. The display will be unveiled with a lighting ceremony for the entire neighborhood, paired with a Truly toast and musical performance to celebrate the spirit of keeping it light all holiday season long. Entries to the Truly Keep It Light Holiday Edition contest will be judged based upon originality, holiday cheer and creativity. The contest is open to all U.S. residents 21+. Full rules can be found here.

"Drinking a Truly is all about bringing lightness, joy, and fun to any occasion," said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer's senior director of marketing. "We're all about the keep it light mentality, so as millions of Americans set out to spread joy through holiday displays, we want to help keep their wallets light, too, with an epic incentive to shine the good vibes onto friends, families, and neighbors well into the new year."

About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative beyond beer experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly has something for everyone with more than 30 unique flavors including three lightly flavored mix packs (Berry, Citrus, and Tropical), three bolder flavor mix packs (Lemonade, Margarita-Style, and Punch), plus limited-edition mix packs. In 2022, Truly introduced Truly Flavored Vodka and its first spirits-based seltzer, Truly Vodka Soda. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com, follow Truly on social media, or experience Truly for yourself at the home of innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly L.A.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Truly Vodka Soda, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Hard Mountain Dew, and Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers, as well as other craft beer brands from Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

