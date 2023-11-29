Charlie Health Announces New Senior Leadership Hires

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the leading provider of virtual high-acuity mental healthcare for young people, today announced the appointment of Udi Milo to Chief Product Officer and Donald Johnson to Head of Digital Innovation. Milo will leverage his product expertise to help Charlie Health deliver an industry-leading mental health treatment experience to clients. Johnson, a seasoned healthcare executive, will spearhead the development and implementation of cutting-edge technology essential for driving further innovation.

Charlie Health's newly appointed Chief Product Officer, Udi Milo, left, and Head of Digital Innovation, Donald Johnson, at the company's NYC office in Union Square. (PRNewswire)

Under the guidance of these new technical leaders, Charlie Health will accelerate its existing care delivery product roadmap and improve its ability to connect those in need to life-saving mental health treatment. Together, Milo and Johnson will steer Charlie Health's Engineering, Product and Design (EPD) organization, focusing on delivering features that cater to high-acuity clients' needs as the company continues to evolve its best-in-class virtual care model.

"Udi and Don's innovative spirits and proven track records of solving complex challenges with inventive solutions make them the perfect additions to Charlie Health's team," said Carter Barnhart, CEO and Co-Founder at Charlie Health. "I'm confident that their impact will further our efforts to address the nationwide mental health crisis we're currently experiencing."

Milo brings over two decades of dynamic product leadership experience across major tech and tech-enabled marketplaces, such as Tinder, Lyft, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. As Vice President of Product & Growth at Tinder, Milo oversaw the successful launch of Tinder Platinum during a period of significant revenue acceleration. Earlier, as the Head of Product at Lyft, he led impactful initiatives that notably increased the number of riders and drivers while enhancing spend efficiency. He's also founded several tech startups throughout his career.

"It's an honor to be entrusted with the chance to expand upon the remarkable success of Charlie Health's solution—one that has already made a profound difference in the lives of countless young individuals and their families," shared Udi Milo, Chief Product Officer at Charlie Health. "I'm eager to further Charlie Health's impact by creating new tools that enable the organization to continue delivering precise, efficient, and effective measurement-based mental healthcare."

Milo's product leadership experience is complemented by Johnson's extensive background in healthcare technology. During Johnson's 23-year tenure at UnitedHealth Group (UHG), his contributions spanned core systems, consumer-facing technology, provider technology, and the foundational back-end infrastructure. His efforts were instrumental in propelling UHG's expansion into virtual care.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the EPD team alongside Udi and build next-generation technology to advance Charlie Health's groundbreaking treatment solution. I'm confident this next phase of growth will bring even more healing and human connection to people in need," added Donald Johnson, Head of Digital Innovation at Charlie Health."

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health connects young people across the country to life-saving mental health treatment. Charlie Health tailors treatment experiences to achieve optimal outcomes, leveraging evidence-based approaches, including facilitated groups and individual therapy, as well as family therapy. Charlie Health's virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) closes treatment gaps by providing a level of care between traditional once-weekly therapy and inpatient treatment. Charlie Health is in-network with most major health plans, including commercial and Medicaid, in 27 states and counting. To learn more about Charlie Health, visit charliehealth.com .

Media Contact:

Sydney Bronstein

Senior Manager, Media Relations

Sydney.bronstein@charliehealth.com

312-330-5336

(PRNewsfoto/Charlie Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charlie Health