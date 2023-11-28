MedGenome appoints Martin Dewhurst as Chairman of Advisory Board

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedGenome, a global precision medicine company specializing in omics solutions today announced the appointment of Martin Dewhurst, a McKinsey veteran for over 30 years as the Chairman of its Advisory Board. Martin's wealth of expertise and extensive experience in the life sciences space will play a key role in guiding and advancing MedGenome's mission of leveraging omics to address the worldwide unmet healthcare need.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Advisory Board, Martin will work closely with MedGenome's Research services team in the US to build strong connects with the global life sciences community. His role will be critical in fostering collaboration with other scientific leaders and guiding the company's omics research initiatives. Over the last decade, MedGenome has evolved into a revolutionary digital-first company improving healthcare access for emerging consumers and providing cutting-edge research and insights across the globe. Martin's vast experience in both, the technology and life sciences space align with MedGenome's commitment to continue to develop an ecosystem that is more reflective of the consumers that global healthcare seeks to serve.

"MedGenome is dedicated to advancing global healthcare by expanding genomic datasets and fostering more inclusive and collaborative research and drug discovery practices. We are thrilled to welcome Martin Dewhurst as the Chair of our Advisory Board at MedGenome. His strategic vision and wealth of experience will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a leader in the global omics space", said Dr. Felix Olale, Chairman of MedGenome's Board of Directors, and Global Co-Lead for Healthcare Investments at LeapFrog Investments.

Mahesh Pratapneni, Group CEO & Co-founder of MedGenome, said, "Martin's impressive track record and deep understanding of the global healthcare landscape make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to his guidance in building long term relationships with the scientific community and strengthening MedGenome's position as a trusted omics solutions provider globally."

Martin Dewhurst, Chair of Advisory Board, MedGenome said, "I believe that omics will anchor the future of the life sciences sector and MedGenome will play a crucial role in this journey. MedGenome's technology platform and research solutions are of exceptional value in the drug discovery process. MedGenome's commitment to innovation positions it as a key player and a leader in advancing omics research to drive progress in this field. I am upbeat and excited to join MedGenome and contribute to the company's growth in the global omics market."

A healthcare investor, advisor, and board member with a focus on fostering growth and innovation, Martin plays crucial roles across growth VC investing with Lightrock, M&A advisory at PJT, and board/advisor positions for dynamic growth companies like Distalmotion and now MedGenome.

Martin led McKinsey's global life sciences practice for seven years, covering diverse sectors from pharmaceuticals to consumer health. He co-founded and led the McKinsey Health Institute (MHI), a non-profit entity addressing global health challenges. In his tenure at Mckinsey, spanning more than 3 decades, he was also responsible for McKinsey's Organization practice in EMEA, where he managed aspects such as human capital, transformation, and post-merger integrations. In his previous stints, Martin has worked across geographies in Europe, the US, Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa.

MedGenome is a genomics-driven research and diagnostics company devoted to improving global health by decoding the genetic information contained in an individual's genome. As a global partner for comprehensive multiomics solutions, MedGenome helps advance precision medicine that can reduce healthcare disparities and improve patient outcomes. Their unique access to the world's most diverse genomic database and deep scientific expertise enables researchers to accelerate their research, find cost efficiencies, and bring drugs to market faster. MedGenome is backed by a global investor base spanning Europe, Asia, and Africa, including support from Novo Holdings, one of the world's leading life sciences investors. MedGenome's high-throughput next-generation sequencing lab is in Foster City, California. Follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn .

