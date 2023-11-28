Early Childhood Edtech Integration Strengthens Connections Between The Classroom and Home - Kindertales and MarcoPolo Learning Enhance Their Innovative Partnership With A Public Launch of Integration

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind partnership that brings digital innovation into the classroom, MarcoPolo Learning and Kindertales have partnered to integrate MarcoPolo's award-winning, curriculum-aligned digital resources with Kindertales' enterprise childcare management software platform. Following an initial launch earlier this year across all Canadian centers at one of North America's leading childcare providers, Kids & Company, this latest enhancement offers the deepest childcare management software platform integration of MarcoPolo Learning resources available today.

How it Works: Greater Engagement & Enhanced Learning

This partnership enables providers to seamlessly integrate MarcoPolo Learning's digital resources (which include an award-winning catalog of short, curriculum-aligned videos to spark conversation and elevate engagement) into their curriculum offerings by presenting materials directly in the classroom management application, provided by Kindertales. This classroom app offers all essential features for running an early learning classroom, including attendance tracking, parent messaging, daily activity communication, and developmental milestone tracking, to name just a few.

The addition of curriculum-aligned digital resources and content to Kindertales means that educators do not need to worry about logging into and using multiple apps, which is time consuming and distracts attention away from engaging with the children in their care. Educators use only one app in the classroom, and when it comes time to communicate with parents about lessons and other developmental moments, educators use Kindertales, keeping the early learning experience seamless for families as well.

This holistic technological approach of Kindertales and MarcoPolo Learning supercharges the connection between the classroom and home, further enriching the educational experience for children. Educators can focus on nurturing the learning atmosphere within their classrooms, backed by a robust, all-encompassing platform.

Partners in Early Learning

"For Kindertales, our strong relationship with MarcoPolo Learning makes great business sense because it has such broad value for not just our clients, but for all stakeholders: educators in the classroom, families at home, and most importantly, the children who let their curiosity run wild with the incredible materials provided by MarcoPolo Learning," said Steven Schneider, CEO of Kindertales.

Canada's largest childcare provider, Kids & Company, has been using the MarcoPolo Learning integration with Kindertales since the start of 2023, and have been thrilled with the results of implementing it across their entire network of centers in Canada:

"Leveraging MarcoPolo Learning's digital content and teaching materials in the classroom has been a resounding success for our teachers and families, strengthening the school-to-home connection," said Victoria Sopik, CEO and Cofounder at Kids & Company.

For MarcoPolo Learning, the partnership with Kindertales has unlocked a new audience for their award-winning content:

"MarcoPolo Learning is thrilled with the success of its initial integration with Kindertales and being able to support so many teachers, children and families at Kids & Company. We are excited about how this new, deeper integration will give teachers a broader offering and more functionality to save them time while helping elevate engagement in classrooms and homes," said MarcoPolo Learning CEO Justin Hsu.

About Kindertales

Kindertales is a cloud-based childcare management software built from the ground up by veteran childcare business operators. On top of automating and streamlining day-to-day activities for teachers, directors & families, Kindertales provides an advanced CRM and powerful analytics for childcare business leaders to increase enrollment and optimize their operations. This makes Kindertales the first choice of sophisticated, multi-center childcare providers who need flexibility and scale in their software solutions. Kindertales is utilized every day across hundreds of childcare centers and tens of thousands of homes throughout Canada and the United States.

About MarcoPolo Learning

MarcoPolo Learning is an award-winning developer of early childhood content and technology for schools and homes. Its product for schools, MarcoPolo for Educators, brings classrooms to life with an unique product that elevates classroom quality and promotes classroom to home learning. MarcoPolo also offers an award-winning consumer learning solution, MarcoPolo World School, and is home to the STEM learning animated TV series, THE POLOS. MarcoPolo Learning is being used in thousands of classrooms across North America, mainly in school districts, Head Start programs and large childcare chains.

