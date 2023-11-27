Faribault Mill and Fulton Brewing Introduce Collaboration Winter Warmer Ale

Dec. 7th Taproom Release Party Celebrates One Year Anniversary of the Spread The Warmth Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faribault Mill, the esteemed American heritage brand renowned for its handcrafted, Made in USA wool and cotton throw blankets, bed blankets and accessories, announces the debut of a craft beer brewed in collaboration with award-winning, Minneapolis-based Fulton Brewing commemorating the first anniversary of Spread The Warmth – a national philanthropic campaign launched by Faribault Mill in November 2022 to donate a wool bed blanket for every one purchased to organizations serving youth experiencing homelessness in cities across the country.

Fulton Brewing (PRNewswire)

Faribault Mill and Fulton Brewing Introduce Collaboration Winter Ale to Celebrate 10,000 Blankets Donated Nationally

Spread The Warmth Winter Warmer Ale will have limited distribution throughout Minnesota beginning the week of December 4. The 4-pack of 16oz cans feature four classic and collectable Faribault Mill blanket designs on the labels.

"This Winter Warmer Ale is a collaboration of craftsmanship and compassion forged between two Minnesota manufacturers to embrace the dropping thermometer," said Ryan Petz, Fulton Brewing founder and CEO. A marriage of tradition and surprise, a subtle malt presence mingles with the holiday comforts of citrus and cherry with hints of ginger and juniper to create an iconic 7% ABV beverage that wraps you up like an ageless Frontier wool blanket.

A portion of proceeds from every 4-pack supports Spread The Warmth, locally benefitting YouthLink, which serves homeless youth ages 16-24 in Minneapolis.

"For 158 years, Faribault Mill has kept Americans warm," said Ross Widmoyer, President and CEO of Faribault Mill. "The holiday season is a celebration of family, traditions, gratitude and giving, and this collaboration between two local brands with shared values serves as an opportunity to raise awareness for a cause close to our hearts." To-date, Faribault's Spread The Warmth campaign has donated over 10,000 blankets nationwide, far exceeding its goal for year one…and the campaign is here to stay, becoming a permanent fixture for Faribault Mill.

A launch party will take place at the Fulton taproom at 5 pm on Thursday, Dec. 7 with Faribault Mill giveaways, live music, and fresh crowlers to-go. In addition, Faribault Mill blankets and co-branded merchandise will be available for purchase.

Media samples will be available for distribution beginning the week of November 27.

About Faribault Mill:

Founded in 1865, Faribault Mill is renowned for producing timeless, handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories. Throughout its storied history, the company has provided woolen blankets to pioneers heading west and comforted our troops through two world wars. Today, Faribault Mill continues to create products that are built to stand the test of time, with a commitment to 100% Made in USA manufacturing using naturally sustainable fibers like wool and cotton. The company and its workers are woven into American history, so please visit us online at faribaultmill.com or at retail stores in Faribault, Edina, and Excelsior, MN, as well as a brand new store in Portland, ME, to learn more about our iconic brand.

About Fulton Brewing:

Fulton Beer was founded by four home brewers in a Southwest Minneapolis garage in 2009 with the mantra, "Ordinary Guys Brewing Extraordinary Beer." When Fulton opened the very first taproom in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, they laid the foundation for the philosophy of 'Minnesota Made.' Since then, Fulton has been making a name for itself as one of the most authentic, approachable, and community-driven breweries in Minnesota. Their commitment to quality laid the groundwork for making award-winning craft beers. From best-known brands like Sweet Child of Vine — one of Minnesota's first IPAs, and Lonely Blonde — an easy-drinking Blonde Ale, to Hop Kingdom — an unforgettable family of award-winning Minnesota-inspired IPAs, Fulton is restless and relentless in its drive to meet and beat expectations. The iconic Hop Star logo is a calling card for unforgettable experiences and surprising innovations from a local brewery built on the trust, enthusiasm, and integrity of its founders.

For Media Inquiries:

Rick Dow

Faribault Mill

rdow@faribaultmill.com

612.743.5631

Winter Warmer Can Mockups (PRNewswire)

Faribault Mill logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Faribault Mill