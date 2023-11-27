Authenticate.com Files Patent and Assembles World-Class Working Group to Develop EthicAi™ for Bias Reduction in Policing

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticate.com ("Authenticate"), a leading provider of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, announced today that it has filed a patent for EthicAi™, a groundbreaking AI aimed at identifying and reducing bias in policing. The company has assembled a work group of renowned academics, scientists, engineers, and researchers to consult and contribute to the development of this innovative solution. Indeed, there are project participants whose skepticism and doubts are essential to the design and development phase of this initiative.

The patent filing represents a significant milestone in Authenticate's effort to create a more fair and equitable policing system. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the company aims to address the long-standing issue of bias in law enforcement, with the goal of ultimately leading to improved decision-making and increased transparency.

"We are excited to announce the filing of our patent for an AI that will revolutionize policing by reducing bias and promoting fairness," said Steve Ward, CEO of Authenticate. "Bias in policing has long been a concern, and we believe that our innovative solution will play a crucial role in creating a more just society."

The AI being developed by Authenticate will utilize advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze data and identify patterns of bias in policing practices. By gathering empirical data from various sources, including social science research, police data, and input from the public, theoretically, the AI should be able to make highly accurate predictions about human behavior, while ensuring fairness and transparency.

To kickstart this groundbreaking effort, the work group Authenticate has assembled consists of renowned experts from diverse fields who have been asked to consult and contribute at will. The team includes psychologists with authority in this specific domain, such as Kevin Jay Jablonski, the once Chief Police Psychologist for the Los Angeles Police Department for twenty-five years, and Jack Glaser, a Professor at the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley and social psychologist who has brought his 30 years of research experience on stereotyping, prejudice, and discrimination to bear on the subject of racial disparities in policing, collaborating in multiple efforts to compile and analyze large policing datasets. Sociologists with subject matter expertise on algorithmic injustice. Medical doctors in trauma centers and emergency rooms, neuroscientists, mathematical logicians, physicists, data scientists and system architects are also actively involved and participating in the project.

There is a first principle of equity and inclusion at the forefront of this endeavor, which is why community involvement and participation from NGOs will be crucial to ensuring the research, studies, and more are conducted properly and fairly. The team is actively recruiting lived-experience experts and advocates who have had direct or indirect contact with the justice system. Through the use of high-speed messaging, distributed systems, cloud computing and edge computing, Authenticate theorizes that it can observe and report bias in real time.

"We believe that leveraging edge computing to reduce latency is the key to success for the EthicAi use case," said System Architect Colin Sullivan, of Luxant Solutions. "Coordinating complex workloads between edge and cloud will provide time-sensitive mission critical insights for law enforcement officers in the field."

Authenticate's AI for bias reduction in policing has the potential to transform the way law enforcement agencies operate. By providing additional perspectives, alternatives, and consequences, the system will assist human decision-making, by attempting to surface unconscious biases, and enhance critical thinking.

The company remains committed to developing the technology ethically and responsibly. Ethical principles, including fairness, equity, accountability, and transparency, will be the guiding light in the ongoing development and use of the AI system. Authenticate recognizes the challenges involved in implementing this technology and is dedicated to building trust with the community by being transparent about how the AI system works, and ensuring its benefits are aligned with community interests. Authenticate is confident that its innovative AI will contribute to a more just and equitable society. The company is dedicated to this newfound mission to reduce bias in policing, improve decision-making, and increase transparency and accountability, aligning itself with the global call for reform in law enforcement practices.

