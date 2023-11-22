Curbio's Giving Tuesday Pledge: Doubling Impact for Interfaith Works Future Fund

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-listing contractor for real estate agents, proudly announces that it is sponsoring Interfaith Works (IW) Giving Tuesday campaign, matching all donations made up to their pledge of $30,000. This campaign will benefit the IW Future Fund, a resource aimed at helping IW clients overcome financial barriers on their pathway to stability.

This marks the second consecutive year of Curbio's philanthropic commitment to supporting Interfaith Works during the season of giving. Last year, at no cost to Interfaith Works, Curbio successfully renovated IW Priscilla's House, a facility providing permanent housing, 24-hour oversight and intensive case management services to seven senior women who have experienced homelessness and are medically fragile.

"We're incredibly excited to continue our charitable partnership with Interfaith Works this holiday season. As a growing company headquartered in Montgomery County, Curbio is proud to support an organization that gives back to over 35,000 local residents experiencing poverty each year. By matching donations, we aim to double our impact, enabling the IW Future Fund to make a difference in the lives of even more members of our community," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

The IW Future Fund is an essential program for Interfaith Works, helping clients to move along in their own unique path to financial stability. The fund allows clients to collaborate with their case managers and IW staff to apply for up to $1,000.

"Curbio has been a great partner to IW, and we are so grateful to have their continued support as we seek to raise $60,000 for the IW Future Fund this Giving Tuesday. The Future Fund helps close gaps in our clients' lives, covering the cost of things like eyeglasses and replacement of documentation, and providing help with rent and utilities. These things can be the difference between moving forward or sliding further into financial distress. Supporting our clients through the Future Fund helps them move forward toward stability," said Courtney Hall, CEO of Interfaith Works.

Donors are encouraged to participate in IW's Giving Tuesday campaign, sponsored by Curbio, by donating directly at https://www.iworksmc.org/giving-tuesday-a-step-on-the-pathway-to-stability.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading general contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 65 real estate markets across the US.

About Interfaith Works

Interfaith Works (IW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides emergency shelter, supportive housing, essential needs, and employment programs to over 35,000 residents of Montgomery County, MD, every year. Its mission is to support its neighbors in need by providing vital services and a pathway to greater stability. IW's clients and residents are served by 170 trained and professional full- and part-time staff members, as well as 7,000 volunteers annually.

