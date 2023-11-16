Suburban Propane Joins One Heart for Women and Children for Mobile Food Distribution Event

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today partnered with One Heart for Women and Children for the organization's monthly mobile food drop. Employees from Suburban Propane's Orlando customer service center assisted with the packing and distribution of boxes of food to more than 1,000 people in need as part of the Company's SuburbanCares® community-giving platform.

Representatives from Suburban Propane’s Orlando, FL location and volunteers from One Heart for Women and Children pack and distribute more than 1,000 boxes of food for those in need. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares® initiative in communities across the nation. (Photo courtesy of Suburban Propane). (PRNewswire)

"Suburban Propane is honored to assist One Heart for Women and Children in its critical mission to provide the underserved population in Greater Orlando with essential items, especially food," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As a 95-year old company with a footprint across 42 states, we understand the importance of taking care of those in our local communities and value the organizations like One Heart who work tirelessly to ensure our neighbors not only receive the resources they need, but also feel a sense of hope, especially during times of transition."

"One Heart for Women and Children is here to help people feel seen, valued, and heard through the gift of healthy food in times of transition, and we are grateful to Suburban Propane for their support," said Stephanie Bowman, Executive Director, One Heart for Women and Children.

SuburbanCares® is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares® has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Milford, NH; Columbus, OH; Sacramento, CA; Huntsville, AL; Syracuse and Albany, NY; Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego and Santa Rosa, CA; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares® – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About One Heart for Women and Children

One Heart for Women and Children is a non-profit 501(c)(3) public charity organization in Orlando, Florida. One Heart helps individuals who are homeless or in times of transition by meeting their most essential needs, including providing access to food, clothing, school supplies, personal hygiene items, household items, and more.

One Heart also offers a full spectrum of educational and preventative services, focusing on topics like: life skills, parenting, drug and alcohol abuse prevention. One Heart even helps coordinate special projects with community partners like planting community gardens, performing home renovations, and more. For more information, please visit https://oneheartorlando.or g .

One Heart Orlando Logo (PRNewswire)

SuburbanCares logo (PRNewswire)

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.