Surgical Directions Addresses Anesthesia Provider Shortages with Innovative Solutions

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Directions, the nation's premier clinician-driven, perioperative, anesthesia, technology, and workforce solutions organization, is taking proactive steps to address the critical issue of anesthesia provider shortages affecting hospitals nationwide. Dr. Jason Klopotowski, MD, Lead Physician Managing Director at Surgical Directions, has outlined innovative strategies to combat these shortages and enhance the efficiency of surgical services.

The growing shortage of anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) has led to a significant increase in anesthesia coverage costs for hospitals.

On average, healthcare facilities are paying north of 400K in subsidy or stipend per anesthetizing location.

The average cost of physician anesthesiologists is up 20%-40% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Requests for financial support, such as anesthesia stipends, have surged by as much as 400%, placing a considerable financial burden on healthcare institutions.

These shortages have also resulted in operating room (OR) closures and lost case revenue, compounding the challenges faced by hospitals in their efforts to rebuild elective surgery revenue. To tackle this issue, Surgical Directions helps clients by redesigning block schedules to achieve 75% daily utilization, which improves surgeon access (growth ability) and reduces anesthesia costs.

The key interventions proposed by Klopotowski are:

Mitigate "White Space" in the Daily OR Schedule: By reevaluating the allocation of block time to surgeons based on actual utilization rather than seniority, hospitals can significantly increase OR efficiency and reduce staff overtime. Create Special Capacity for Urgent and Emergent Cases: Dedicate a portion of the OR schedule to accommodate unplanned surgeries, reducing overtime costs and improving patient flow. Integrate Non-OR Anesthesia (NORA) Locations: Streamline NORA schedules and coordinate them with the main OR schedule to avoid spikes in anesthesia demand, optimizing anesthesia resources.

These interventions not only reduce anesthesia coverage costs but also improve overall OR performance, lower labor costs, and facilitate volume growth.

Klopotowski emphasizes the importance of these changes, stating, "Optimizing OR utilization is not only about cost reduction; it's about creating a more efficient and financially sustainable healthcare system. By aligning the interests of hospitals, anesthesia providers, and surgeons, we can build a stronger working relationship and enhance patient quality and safety, efficiency, and financial outcomes."

For healthcare executives seeking solutions to the anesthesia crisis and improved OR performance, Surgical Directions offers innovative strategies and actionable recommendations. Read more about how improving OR efficiency can help improve your anesthesiology costs here:

http://www.surgicaldirections.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Unlocking-the-Power-of-OR-Utilization-8-14-23.pdf

ABOUT DR. JASON KLOPOTOWSKI

Dr. Klopotowski is Surgical Direction's lead physician managing director. He is a clinically active anesthesiologist with over a decade of experience in critical care medicine and anesthesia leadership. As an interim chair of anesthesia, he has shepherded multiple anesthesia groups through transitions to employment, working collaboratively with hospital leadership and the group to ensure efficient transitions with no disruptions to service or decrease in clinical quality. His active, on-the-ground leadership style allows him to deeply connect with the anesthesia groups he assists, and his clinical service with them during the transition gives him unparalleled insight into the issues they face.

ABOUT SURGICAL DIRECTIONS

Surgical Directions is a healthcare solutions company that helps health systems, provider groups and ASCs improve perioperative, procedural care and anesthesia services through consulting, technology, and leadership. We partner with organizations using peer-to-peer leadership, process expertise and predictive analytics to profitably grow their organizations. Our team of experienced practitioners and consultants tackles critical issues while achieving financial, operational, and clinical outcome excellence. Surgical Directions has successfully served 500+ hospitals, ASCs, and medical groups to increase patient access and, most importantly, improve patient care. Additional information is available at www.surgicaldirections.com.

