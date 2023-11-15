SAS decision intelligence to be integrated into Microsoft Fabric

The integration combines SAS' powerful AI and analytics with Microsoft Fabric to help customers seamlessly automate decisions

CARY, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a leader in AI and analytics, will soon fully integrate SAS® Decision Builder, a cloud-based intelligent decisioning solution, into Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft's end-to-end data and analytics platform. The news presents a winning combination of SAS' technology and Microsoft Fabric that will deliver a flexible and scalable user experience.

SAS Decision Builder allows business analysts and domain experts to easily combine multiple AI models, rules and procedural logic into a composite AI workflow. Integrating SAS Decision Builder into Fabric enables customers to solve the critical last mile of getting AI into production, driving measurable and consistent decisioning across customer experiences and the enterprise.

In various industries, SAS Decision Builder can codify multiple decisioning models to make it easier for businesses to make better, faster decisions. For example, lenders in the financial services industry can use SAS Decision Builder to determine credit scores for loan approvals, automating and streamlining the decision process to deliver results quickly. Manufacturers can leverage the integration to stay ahead of production defects, receiving timely alerts and potential next steps to avoid costly errors and supply chain issues. Marketing teams can use SAS Decision Builder to provide personalized customer experiences that generate tangible business value.

"As more organizations continue to adopt AI, there is a rapidly emerging need to connect AI models with sophisticated business decisions and measurable outcomes. SAS Decision Builder directly addresses this need and accelerates productivity with AI," said Bryan Harris, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at SAS. "We are so excited to bring this state-of-the-art capability to the Microsoft Azure community and ecosystem."

In addition to a unified data foundation and pervasive governance, Fabric securely infuses intelligence at each step of the user process. With the addition of SAS Decision Builder, customers will have a simplified experience across Microsoft data sources with a consistent set of tools for AI decisioning capabilities.

"Fabric uses the power of AI to prepare vast amounts of data, both structured and unstructured, across various sources for decision making," said Arun Ulagaratchagan, Corporate Vice President of Azure Data at Microsoft. "Our strategic integration with SAS' cutting-edge decisioning capabilities further enhances our Fabric users' experience by giving them the solutions they need to complete the decisioning lifecycle and deliver insights with confidence."

Customers will soon be able to leverage the strengths of both partners with access to many Microsoft solutions and SAS' noteworthy intelligent decisioning capabilities, from which SAS Decision Builder was created. SAS was recently named a Leader in AI decisioning platforms by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms.

"Any combination of analytics, machine learning and optimization can easily be created and used by teams within SAS Intelligent Decisioning," the report stated. "SAS leverages its already formidable AI capabilities to offer enterprises sophisticated and easy-to-use AI decisioning platforms."

Explore SAS Decision Builder on Microsoft Fabric, soon to be available in private preview.

