Vodex 2.0: The Next Big Thing in Generative AI Innovation

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of the Vodex 2.0 ground-breaking version Vodex is aiming to change the landscape of the way businesses connect with their customers and prospects over a phone call. Businesses can now utilize generative AI for outbound calls to their customers in a human-like voice. The new version will be available for customers from the month of November with an early Black Friday offer.

Many US-based firms rely on Vodex, a startup with a focus on generative artificial intelligence, to meet their outbound communication needs; The release of this groundbreaking Vodex 2.0 version, will significantly contribute to the rapidly growing Generative AI market which is projected to reach $198 billion by 2032.

The Vodex 2.0 version is a self-serve platform which uses end to end Gen AI technology. Its features include multilingual capabilities (96 languages), voicemail detection, real time analytics, robust API's along with the ability to send WhatsApp, text messages and carry out real-time call transfer to a human agent.

Anshul Shrivastava, Founder and CEO of Vodex, said, "With the onset of Vodex 2.0, we are ushering into a new era. We can now empower businesses worldwide with this cutting-edge Gen A.I. based phone call engagement platform.

Kumar Saurav, Co-Founder & CTO, Vodex explains "Our commitment to innovation sets us apart. Vodex 2.0 incorporates advanced Generative AI technology for outbound calls in a human-like voice which results in unique solution for businesses worldwide."

With this groundbreaking technological advancement, Vodex has the power to disrupt the $300-billion call center industry via its Generative AI technology, enabling businesses to engage their customers through real human-like voices over phone calls, setting a new standard in customer outreach and interaction.

Vodex was founded in 2022 and has been growing ever since receiving $320K in pre-seed funding from 100 X.VC. Vodex, which began as an idea by co-founders Anshul (CEO) and Kumar (CTO), who were determined to redefine the way businesses interact with their prospects and clients, is very close to reaching an ARR of $1 million by the end of this fiscal year. The startup has also been named in the 'Top 26 Gen AI Startups' by NASSCOM in 2023. For more information visit - www.vodex.ai

