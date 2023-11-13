Instacart Spotlights Stress-Free Holiday Celebrations with New Brand Campaign

Don't Panic, Just Instacart: 'Tis the Season to Tap Into "The Holiday Rescue App"

Seven-Week Integrated Campaign Includes Nationwide Sweepstakes for 52 Lucky Instacart Shoppers to Win Free Groceries for a Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced "The Holiday Rescue App" – its most extensive holiday campaign yet, which reinforces its position as an indispensable partner to families throughout the entire holiday season. "The Holiday Rescue App" brand campaign will run for seven weeks in the U.S. and Canada and features multiple campaign extensions, from hosting family and gifting the ultimate presents to preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations. The new creative spotlights how Instacart is the one-stop destination that can serve every holiday need.

"Instacart's breadth of selection from more than 1,400 retail banners enables consumers to shop all of their holiday needs, including last-minute ingredients, holiday decor, presents, Christmas trees, and spirits this Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve and beyond," said Jasmine Taylor, Senior Director of Marketing at Instacart. "We know that unexpected curveballs are a constant during the holidays, so this campaign comes with a promise to save the day - and consumers' sanity. We're reminding busy families that we can rescue them all season long from the holiday madness."

Additionally, to help celebrate the Instacart Shopper community, we're launching a nationwide sweepstakes for 52 lucky shoppers who will win free groceries for a year. The sweepstakes runs from November 20, 2023, until January 1, 2024; Each batch Instacart Shoppers complete during this period counts as an entry to the sweepstakes, with holidays counting for 2x entries.

Multiple CPG brand partners are activating within the campaign to help inspire busy heads of household as they prepare for all of their holiday festivities, including Campbell's, Conagra Brands, Diageo, Edwards Desserts, Hormel Foods, Kodiak, McCormick, Molson Coors, Mondelez, and Moet Hennessy in the U.S., and Hershey, Kellogg's, Conagra Brands and Mars Wrigley in Canada. Instacart's retail co-marketing campaigns will all feature "Holiday Rescue App" messaging and creative showcasing the breadth of its retail banner assortment and selection with gifting options across beauty, sports, home improvement, petcare, and spirits.

Instacart is taking a full-funnel approach with "The Holiday Rescue App" integrated campaign. Media will run across linear TV, OTT, search, YouTube, paid and organic social, influencer, audio, direct mail, and CRM to reach the widest audience possible. The campaign was created in-house by Instacart's Creative Studio and Marketing teams.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to current Instacart full-service shoppers in the U.S. (or D.C.), excluding New York and Florida, 18 years or older. Void in NY, FL and where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends 1/1/24. See Official Rules for complete details. Sponsor: Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart, 50 Beale Street, Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94105.

