MEATER FURTHER ELEVATES THE KITCHEN EXPERIENCE WITH THE LAUNCH OF MEATER 2 PLUS - THE MOST INNOVATIVE SMART MEAT THERMOMETER ON THE MARKET

MEATER 2 Plus Redefines Smart Meat Thermometers By Transforming The Culinary Experience with Innovative Technologies and Upgrades

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MEATER , a global leader in wireless smart meat thermometers for all cooking and preparation methods, continues pushing culinary boundaries in innovation and technology with the launch of the all-new MEATER 2 Plus. This groundbreaking addition to MEATER's best-in-class arsenal of products reshapes cooking accuracy and ease through its range of cutting-edge technologies, including enhanced connectivity, precision monitoring, upgraded craftsmanship, and a robust design for durability.

Designed to empower home chefs and culinary enthusiasts alike, the MEATER 2 Plus is a testament to MEATER's commitment to pushing the boundaries of kitchen technology. No matter if the recipe calls for roasting, grilling, smoking, air frying, or deep frying, the MEATER 2 Plus is the ultimate kitchen tool to enhance cooking skills and make the perfect meal every time.

"MEATER 2 Plus marks a significant step forward in kitchen technology. Our commitment to providing our customers with tools that enhance their cooking experience is unwavering," said Joseph Cruz, MEATER co-founder and president. "We're excited to empower chefs - both amateur and professional - with the precision, convenience, and innovation MEATER 2 Plus brings to their culinary endeavors."

With the introduction of the brand-new MEATER 2 Plus, anyone utilizing the groundbreaking product will acquire the confidence to craft delightful meals, all while embracing the progression of smart meat thermometers. MEATER 2 Plus includes the following new features, advancements, and upgrades:

Precision Monitoring: Precision Monitoring: With Smart Temp™ Multisensors, MEATER 2 Plus is equipped with five internal high resolution temperature sensors and one ambient sensor to detect the real core temperature of the meat, reducing human error in probe placement, and helping to guarantee perfect results. The high-resolution sensors can measure to 0.1°F with an accuracy of ±0.5°F guaranteed by individual precision calibration. Each MEATER 2 Plus will come with a Certificate of Calibration.

Direct Open Flame High-Heat Grilling: A first-of-its-kind and true game changer in the smart meat thermometer category, amateur and professional grillers alike can now cook their meat over the direct heat of an open flame, including searing. The MEATER 2 Plus' full metal probe is constructed with a stainless-steel ambient end, providing an impressively high ambient temperature max of 932°F (500°C), and an internal temperature max of 221°F (105°C). Every other smart thermometer on the market is only capable of enduring heat up to sub 600°F (315°C), setting MEATER 2 Plus well ahead of its competitors.

Enhanced Wireless Connectivity: Enjoy unparalleled flexibility with MEATER 2 Plus' extended wireless range, courtesy of its patented high-performance antenna with an optimized RF design to operate in extreme heat. In addition to the custom RF design and built-in range booster in the charger, MEATER 2 Plus uses Bluetooth 5 Coded PHY that enables long range wireless transmission. The system can achieve a 2500ft ( 760m ) direct line of sight in an airfield barring RF interference. The typical range may vary at home once obstacles get in the way of the wireless transmission and users can expect an average range of 250ft. ( 76m ). MEATER 2 Plus, along with all MEATER products, are compatible with MEATER Link Wi-Fi and MEATER Cloud ensuring whole-home coverage to infinite range.

Fast Charging: Time efficiency takes center stage with MEATER 2 Plus' rapid-charging capabilities. Charging up to 50% in just 15 minutes, the probe can be ready for a 12-hour cook. After its first charge, the user will never have to worry about charging the probe if after each use it is cleaned and placed back in the charger. To maximize usage and efficiency, the fully charged probe will last 24+ hours and the single AAA battery keeps the probe charged for up to two years, which is twice as long as its predecessor.

Premium Craftsmanship: MEATER 2 Plus boasts an elegant full metal, stainless-steel design that exudes both durability and sophistication. With a sleek probe diameter of 5mm, it's 30% slimmer and even stronger than its predecessor, the MEATER Plus. Increasing durability while enhancing its premium craftsmanship, the MEATER 2 Plus' ceramic band, which allows the Bluetooth RF signal to disperse, is made of Zirconia Ceramic, one of the strongest heat and heat shock resistant ceramic materials available. The probe is waterproof and can be used in deep frying, sous vide, and is dishwasher safe.

MEATER 2 Plus represents the next evolution of MEATER's premium products offering, available now on MEATER.com for $119.95 USD.

Providing the perfect complement to the groundbreaking MEATER 2 Plus and enhancing its digital ecosystem, MEATER unveiled a groundbreaking addition to its MEATER app: MEATER Master Class™. This new in-app feature is thoughtfully designed to instill ultimate confidence in anyone utilizing a MEATER smart thermometer, while teaching proper techniques and taking the guesswork out of cooking.

MEATER Master Class™ offers users the opportunity to elevate their kitchen skills and explore the art of smoking, reverse searing, BBQ using two-zones, proper pan searing techniques, and more through a series of step-by-step video tutorials. The MEATER Master Class™ function features the following:

More than 50 classes to participate in immediately with news classes released weekly.

An intuitive ingredient and tool checklist that offers users the option to check off items on the list while shopping.

Step-by-step instructions shown through high-quality video demonstrations and detailed textual instructions provide users with the techniques to cook with precision and confidence.

This addition provides a platform for individuals to develop essential kitchen skills that can be applied to all their home-cooked meals. This groundbreaking feature is compatible with all versions of MEATER thermometers, ensuring that every MEATER user can benefit from this innovative learning experience.

To learn more about MEATER or to purchase the MEATER 2 Plus, please visit www.meater.com and download the MEATER App in the Apple Store and Google Play .

About Apption Labs – MEATER

Apption Labs was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Leicester, UK, with offices in Los Angeles, US; Hsinchu, Taiwan; and Munich, Germany. Apption Labs is an innovative technology company dedicated to developing smarter consumer products. Pushing the envelope in hardware and software design and leveraging cutting-edge technology is paramount to our goal of being industry leaders and solving everyday consumer problems.

The first product by Apption Labs was MEATER, the first wireless smart meat thermometer. Its user-centric design and robust set of features has made MEATER a trusted industry favorite to help amateur and professional chefs consistently deliver perfect results. In July 2021, Apption Labs was acquired by Traeger Grills, the innovators behind the original wood-pellet grill. Together, we work towards enhancing your lifestyle, coexisting as complementary pioneers of the smart cooking space, guiding you to meat smarter.

