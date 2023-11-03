Jolly and Playful Christmas Inflatables from Gemmy

Discover Captivating Decorations to Spread Holiday Cheer

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot welcomes a delightful lineup of Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables this season. As decorators begin work on their festive displays, these inflatables offer a creative and fun way to transform any outdoor space into a lively holiday haven.

Animated Airblown® Inflatables

Animated "Cheers" : Spread holiday cheer with this 8-ft tall inflatable that features Santa and a scarf-wearing reindeer clinking matching green Christmas tree mugs in a "cheers" motion. : Spread holiday cheer with this 8-ft tall inflatable that features Santa and a scarf-wearing reindeer clinking matching green Christmas tree mugs in a "cheers" motion.

Animated Snowman: Chill out alongside the shivering 6-ft tall snowman holding a blue sign that reads "B-R-R-R," complete with a green scarf and charming top hat. : Chill out alongside the shivering 6-ft tall snowman holding a blue sign that reads "B-R-R-R," complete with a green scarf and charming top hat.

Airblown® Scenes

Santa with Reindeer : This 12-ft wide inflatable is a showstopper. A waving Santa takes the reins in a sleigh adorned with delicate snowflakes, led by three adorable reindeer. : This 12-ft wide inflatable is a showstopper. A waving Santa takes the reins in a sleigh adorned with delicate snowflakes, led by three adorable reindeer.

Merry Christmas Sign : Whimsical and fun, the vibrant 10-ft wide "MERRY CHRISTMAS" sign is accompanied by Santa, two elves and a snowflake ornament. : Whimsical and fun, the vibrant 10-ft wide "MERRY CHRISTMAS" sign is accompanied by Santa, two elves and a snowflake ornament.

The Clauses and Reindeer Family : In this heartwarming scene, Santa, Mrs. Claus and a reindeer family stand on a snowy bed with Mrs. Claus holding the baby reindeer. : In this heartwarming scene, Santa, Mrs. Claus and a reindeer family stand on a snowy bed with Mrs. Claus holding the baby reindeer.

Snowman and Penguins: The joyful snowman adorned with a top hat and blue scarf is accompanied by his festive, Santa-hat-wearing penguin buddies. : The joyful snowman adorned with a top hat and blue scarf is accompanied by his festive, Santa-hat-wearing penguin buddies.

Animal Airblown® Inflatables

Fuzzy Plush Pomeranian : At 6-ft tall and crafted with metallic red and silver fabrics, this Pomeranian inflatable has soft, fuzzy fur. : At 6-ft tall and crafted with metallic red and silver fabrics, this Pomeranian inflatable has soft, fuzzy fur.

Dogs on Sleigh : Bundled up in plaid scarves, a fuzzy plush sheep dog and his smaller canine companion are ready to embark on a sleigh adventure. : Bundled up in plaid scarves, a fuzzy plush sheep dog and his smaller canine companion are ready to embark on a sleigh adventure.

Cat and Dog Mistletoe : For a playful duo, this humorous inflatable depicts a joyful dog holding mistletoe above a grumpy cat. : For a playful duo, this humorous inflatable depicts a joyful dog holding mistletoe above a grumpy cat.

Dog Ate Santa's Cookies: This inflatable features a remorseful pooch wearing a sign that reads "I Ate Santa's Cookies," complete with a Santa hat. : This inflatable features a remorseful pooch wearing a sign that reads "I Ate Santa's Cookies," complete with a Santa hat.

Available in-store and online at The Home Depot with a variety of themes and sizes, there's a perfect fit for every holiday decorator.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

