Cypress Creek Renewables Selects Sitetracker to Enhance Solar and Storage Operations

Cypress Creek to employ Sitetracker across its development, Project Execution and O&M teams for added speed, efficiency, and visibility across the entire company under a single, unified software platform

DURHAM, N.C. and MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables and Sitetracker are pleased to announce today a partnership whereby Cypress Creek will utilize Sitetracker's leading deployment operations management software platform to add further speed, efficiencies and visibility across the company's core operations including its development, Project Execution and O&M teams.

"Cypress Creek is delighted to partner with Sitetracker to meet the management software needs of our company's continued growth," Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek said. "Sitetracker will help us standardize our processes, enhance data accuracy and coordinate workflows, while giving our teams the ability to track, manage and collaborate on complicated projects involving multiple teams, aiding our aligned mission to power a more sustainable future one project at a time."

"Sitetracker is thrilled to support Cypress Creek's growth plans, centered around its mission of powering a sustainable future, one project at a time. We find it incredibly rewarding to help large, vertically integrated organizations achieve individual segment-level success, whether it be the development, Project Execution or O&M teams, and then ultimately tie it back together in one single source of truth accomplishing company-level goals," Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker said. "It is an exciting time to participate in the renewables and telecommunications industries on a global basis, working with companies such as Cypress Creek that are deploying significant capital across large asset bases in a desire to expedite a cleaner and more connected world."

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed 12GW of solar projects. Today it owns 2GW of solar and has a 28GW solar and storage pipeline. Cypress Creek's leading O&M services business, Cypress Creek Solutions, operates and maintains more than 4GW of solar projects for customers across 24 states. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit ccrenew.com.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo .

View original content:

SOURCE Sitetracker