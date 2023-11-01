Yamaha Gives the Gift of Music this Season Through Annual Holiday Campaign

Spread the joy of music making this holiday season with an assortment of Yamaha musical offerings for everyone on your list

BUENA PARK, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yamaha announced the return of its annual holiday campaign, encouraging families to fuel their budding musicians' passion and give the gift of music-making by bringing home Yamaha musical instruments this holiday season. "They have a gift. Help them open it" is the driving force behind the promotion and empowers everyone to Make Waves through music and sound.

To kickstart their musical journey and help them unlock their musical brilliance, the iconic music brand is offering special promotions across a multitude of musical categories. Beginning today through January 2, 2024, Yamaha will offer 0% for 18 months on select pianos and up to $100 back on select wind and string instruments. Music fans can give the gift of superior sound and also explore holiday discounts for a number of other world-class Yamaha instruments, including guitars, drums, audio and home theater, and professional audio.

"The holidays are a time to connect with family and make lasting memories that children will cherish for years to come, and every year our goal is to make it even more special," said Gary Klugman, director of marketing, keyboard at Yamaha Corporation of America. "We want to fill your home with the sounds of music, as it's the perfect way to celebrate the season with loved ones and inspire those who are first discovering the joy it brings."

Since its founding in 1887, Yamaha has worked continuously to innovate musical instruments, audio products, music education and more.

For more information on Yamaha holiday promotions, please visit Holiday Gift Guide - Yamaha USA.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.

