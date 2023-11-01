Unlocking Digital Trust: Research Firm Publishes 5 Essential IT Strategies to Build Customer Confidence and Grow Business Success

New research from the firm highlights the importance of enhancing customers' digital experiences to build trust. To achieve effective results, IT teams must remain vigilant and fully committed to upholding digital trust principles.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has released a comprehensive blueprint, Deliver Customer Value by Building Digital Trust, to aid businesses in leveraging digital platforms while maintaining customer trust. In the digital era, Info-Tech's research shows that building digital trust, now seen as the new "digital currency," has become more important than customer experience, underpinning all personal and business transactions. However, the common one-size-fits-all approach fails to address unique strategies, priorities, and objectives. The firm's research provides insights and strategies for implementing trust-enabled digital services, which are crucial for the successful adoption of rapidly evolving technologies.

"Earning customer trust is crucial, and organizations must embed digital trust principles into their business operations," says Alang Tang, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Low digital trust can lead to negative consequences, including revenue loss and customer defection, while high digital trust can bring benefits such as increased revenue, stronger customer loyalty, and a positive reputation."

Info-Tech's research reveals that while businesses focus on enhancing digital customer experiences for immediate customer satisfaction, they often neglect the long-term need for a robust digital trust program. Designing such a program demands substantial resources, financial investments, and skilled staff, which many organizations struggle to allocate due to other business priorities. The ever-changing landscape of new technologies, cyber threats, and regulatory changes further complicates the task of creating a comprehensive program addressing all potential risks and opportunities.

"Organizations must define the scope and select relevant digital trust goals and attributes to implement an effective digital trust program," explains Tang. "Also, it is important to conduct a digital trust score assessment to identify gaps and mitigation measures and prioritize and implement actions to increase digital trust levels. This process helps align stakeholders and ensures the program receives the necessary resources for success."

In the latest blueprint, Info-Tech highlights key engagement points, applicable across various business domains, that IT leaders and organizations should consider to enhance customer relationships and foster an environment of trust. These engagement points, based on what customers have come to expect in the digital era, are outlined below:

Marketing: Customers expect their privacy to be respected and to receive only relevant communications. Service Agreement: Customers expect frictionless verification and transaction processes. Service Fulfilment: Customers expect seamless and secure access to services. Customer Relationship: Customers expect to set their own preferences and get help when they need it. Supporting Services: Customers need to trust the organization has competent back-office operations.

The firm advises organizations to invest time and resources into creating a robust digital trust program. In the new resource, Info-Tech states that it's not a one-time effort but an evolving journey that requires proactivity and adaptability in response to the ever-changing threat landscape, technological advancements, and regulatory demands.

A successful digital trust program demands constant vigilance, continual efforts, and unwavering commitment. This approach is crucial to establishing and sustaining a high degree of digital trust among customers, partners, and stakeholders, thereby strengthening a digital ecosystem.

