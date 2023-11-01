STAND UP TO CANCER AND JEAN TREBEK LAUNCH THE ALEX TREBEK FUND, PAYING HOMAGE TO LATE 'JEOPARDY!' HOST, LAUNCH $1 MILLION INITIAL PLEDGE FOR PANCREATIC CANCER RESEARCH

Kicking Off During Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, SU2C Will Raise Funds To Support Research for One of the Most Difficult Cancers to Detect and Treat

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) and Jean Trebek today announced the launch of The Alex Trebek Fund to accelerate critical research with the goal of better treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. With over $1 million in contributions already raised through a generous donation from Jean Trebek, wife of the late Alex Trebek, and the Estate of Barbara Hanania, SU2C will continue to fundraise throughout the month of November, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and beyond in support of patients and families impacted by this deadly disease.

The Alex Trebek Fund will honor and commemorate the legacy of the beloved and iconic late host of Jeopardy!. Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in 2019 and tragically lost his battle with the disease the following year. Having made his American television debut in 1973, Trebek began hosting Jeopardy! in 1984 and went on to host the syndicated show for more than 36 years. As a beloved national icon, who was watched in more than 20 million homes across America each week, Trebek will have a lasting impact through this collaborative fund.

"Alex knew that knowledge equaled power. He was a man that really loved to know things and stayed very curious," said Jean Trebek. "Since Alex was all about the right answer, I think it's very fitting that this fund is now established in his name. It's a way for the community that loved him to put resources directly into the hands of scientists working tirelessly to fight a disease shrouded by many unknowns."

It's estimated that about 1 in 64 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. This year, pancreatic cancer is expected to impact 64,000 Americans – and it's on the rise among young people.

While pancreatic cancer diagnosis is increasing, in 2023, pancreatic cancer survival went up. This is the first time since 2017 that the survival rate has gone up two years in a row; a promising upward trend that points to continued progress in pancreatic cancer research and the fight against this disease. With the generosity of donors, more life-saving research will be funded, bringing scientists closer to the next big breakthrough in detection and treatment.

"The reason cancer advocacy has worked so effectively for other types of cancer research is because there are a group of survivors who become advocates. Because there aren't many people who survive pancreatic cancer, like my sister Emily, the built-in advocacy base isn't there, and it's up to the ones left behind to channel our grief into activism," said Katie Couric, SU2C co-founder. "For all the fans who loved and respected Alex – and there are legions of them – this fund allows them to honor him and support lifesaving science."

ABOUT STAND UP TO CANCER

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and was initially launched as a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders, SU2C utilizes these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of April 2023, more than 3,000 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

As SU2C's scientific partner, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and a Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., conduct rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and provide expert review of research progress.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Russell Chew serves as SU2C's president and CEO.

