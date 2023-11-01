Sonesta Offers a Lifeline for Travelers This 'Holi-Delay' Season

New Travel SOS (Sonesta Overnight Stay) Service for Travelers Facing Travel Delays

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced the launch of Travel SOS (Sonesta Overnight Stay), a new service designed to alleviate stress experienced by stranded travelers during the busy holiday season. Travel SOS helps address the unpredictable challenges travel's busiest season brings including transportation delays, winter weather conditions, cancellations and unexpected layovers by providing travelers with information on availability at the nearest Sonesta hotels.

Over the past 85 years, Sonesta has mastered the art of hospitality and understands travelers' frustrations when their plans are disrupted. As part of Sonesta's commitment to creating effortless travel experiences, Travel SOS provides travelers access to a diverse portfolio of hotels spanning 17 distinctive brands across multiple market segments, offering a hotel brand for every type of traveler.

Travelers can access Travel SOS in two ways:

Dial to Book: Travelers can dial 1-844-STAY-SOS to reach the dedicated Travel SOS hotline, which will quickly identify availability at the nearest Sonesta hotel. Click to Book: Travelers can also use the promo code STAYSOS to conveniently book a reservation online at : Travelers can also use the promo code STAYSOS to conveniently book a reservation online at sonesta.com/offers/stay-sos or redlion.com/offers/travel-sos

"Travel SOS reinforces Sonesta's commitment to providing exceptional service to travelers during the busiest and most challenging travel times," said Chris Trick, Chief Marketing Officer at Sonesta. "With easy access by phone or online to the latest information on Sonesta's more than 1,200 properties, this service gives travelers peace of mind so they can rest and enjoy this holiday season to the fullest."

Travelers are encouraged to save the Travel SOS number, 1-844-STAY-SOS (782-9767), in their contact lists for peace of mind during this upcoming holiday travel season. For more information about Sonesta and Travel SOS, please visit sonesta.com/offers/stay-sos.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James, Classico – a Sonesta Collection, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Mod – A Sonesta Collection, Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential, Sonesta ES (Extended Stay) Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, call 1-800-SONESTA or visit Sonesta.com or RedLion.com.

